Valentine's Week 2022: Romantic movies you can binge-watch with your partner

Every year, Valentine’s Day is celebrated on 14th February. However, the celebration of love begins a week earlier. It starts from February 7 from Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day leading up to Valentine Day's on February 14. As Valentine's Week begins tomorrow, here is a list of Hindi romantic films you can binge-watch with your partner.
1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
The Aditya Chopra directorial debut, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, defined love for the 90s kids and is still one of the most favourite romantic films. From the snowy terrains of Switzerland to the yellow fields of Punjab, the 1995 film vividly captured the imagination of every romantic couple. Jatin-Lalit composed beautiful melodies for DDLJ such as 'Tujhe Dekha To', Mere Khwabon Mein', and 'Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko'.
2. Dil To Pagal Hai
Directed by Yash Chopra, the 1997 musical romantic film was a love quadrangle with Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Uttam Singh's soundtrack with tracks such as 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Arre Re Arre', and 'Dholna' will make you fall in love again and its brilliant choreographed dance sequences will still mesmerise you even after twenty-five years.
3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
We come back to SRK-Kajol, the most loved romantic couple of Bollywood with the Karan Johar directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan also played pivotal roles in the 1998 film. From the title track to the soulful 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee', Jatin-Lalit provided an eclectic soundtrack.
4. Veer-Zaara
Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra's romantic drama, spanning across 22 years, featured SRK romancing pretty Preity Zinda in an eternal Indo-Pak love story. Madan Mohan's compositions were the highlight of the 2004 film. Manoj Bajpayee, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani made up the perfect ensemble.
5. Jab We Met
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who once dated each other, starred together in this romantic-comedy film directed by Imtiaz Ali. The 2007 film has developed a cult following owing to its unforgettable dialogues, amazing music, beautiful cinematography, and brilliant chemistry between the leads.
6. Rockstar
Ranbir Kapoor's towering performance as Janardhan Jakhar aka Jordan is counted among the best leading performances in Bollywood. This 2011 musical-romantic-drama film became memorable thanks to A. R. Rahman-Mohit Chauhan-Irshad Kamil's once-in-a-lifetime soundtrack with songs such as 'Tum Ho', 'Naadaan Parinde', 'Katiya Karoon', 'Aur Ho' and other equally brilliant songs.
7. Barfi!
The love story between Ranbir's deaf-mute character Barfi and Priyanka Chopra's autistic character Jhilmil touched millions of hearts. Ileana D' Cruz as Shruti also played an important role in the Anurag Basu film. Your Valentine's Day playlist is incomplete without Pritam's soulful track 'Phir Le Aaya Dil' composed for this 2012 film.
8. 2 States
Based on Chetan Bhagat's eponymous novel, the Abhishek Varman directorial debut narrated the love story between Alia Bhatt's Ananya, who hailed from a Tamil Brahmin family, and Arjun Kapoor's Krish who belonged to a Punjabi Hindu family. The beautiful tunes of 'Chaandaniya' and 'Mast Magan' composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy uplifted '2 States'.
9. Dum Laga Ke Haisha
The 2015 romantic comedy-drama starred Bhumi Pednekar as an overweight wife and Ayushmann Khurrana as her frustrated husband. Their chemistry was highly appreciated by the audience and the critics. 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' became an instant hit on its release. The supporting cast was led by talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, and Sanjay Mishra.
10. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
The 2015 coming-of-age romantic comedy film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, featured picturesque locations of Manali and Udaipur. Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin played the best friends to the leads Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. With songs such as 'Badtameez Dil, 'Balam Pichkari', and 'Kabira', Pritam's soundtrack was a blockbuster success.
So, now your Valentine's Week watchlist is absolutely ready with these ten lovely films. Binge-watch these films with your partner and enjoy the season of love!