Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma's Sunflower Season 2 to Ravi Kishan-starrer Maamla Legal Hai, here are the most-awaited OTT releases this week.
Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, and Shogun are the latest shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.
1. Sunflower Season 2
Adah Sharma joins Sunil Grover in the second season of the black comedy Sunflower, which premieres on ZEE5 on March 1. The show also stars Ranvir Shorey and Ashish Vidyarthi.
2. Maamla Legal Hai
This courtroom comedy is headlined by Ravi Kishan as VD Tyagi, who dreams to become India's Attorney General. Maamla Legal Hai will start streaming on Netflix on March 1.
3. The Impossible Heir
The latest K-drama or the Korean drama on the Indian OTT platforms is the revenge tragedy The Impossible Heir. The first two episodes dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on February 28.
4. Shogun
Set in Japan in 1600, the historical drama series Shogun has its first two episodes premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 27. The rest 8 episodes will be released on a weekly basis.
5. American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders
The true crime docuseries American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, revolving around the mysterious death of an investigative journalist, started streaming on Netflix on February 28.