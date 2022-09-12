Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2984472
HomePhotos

SIIMA 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Arya, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi win top acting honours

Check out the winners from the Tamil and Malayalam cinema at the SIIMA 2022.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 12, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

After honouring the best talents in Telugu and Kannada cinema a day before, the second leg of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held on Sunday, September 11 in Bengaluru where the best films and best performances from the Tamil and Malayalam cinema of 2021 were honoured. (All images: SIIMA/Instagram)

1. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
1/7

Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress in a Leading Role - Tamil for portraying the actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa in the biographical drama Thalaivii. The film's co-producer Brinda Prasad accepted the award on her behalf.

2. Arya

Arya
2/7

Arya won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Tamil for his role as the boxer Kabilan in Pa Ranjith's caste-based sports action film Sarpatta Parambarai.

 

3. Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan
3/7

Sivakarthikeyan lifted the trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role - Tamil for the action-comedy film Doctor directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

 

4. Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas
4/7

Tovino Thomas won the Best Actor in a Leading Role - Malayalam for his superlative performance as Jaison who turns into the titular superhero in Minnal Murali.

5. Aishwarya Lekshmi

Aishwarya Lekshmi
5/7

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I, bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role - Malayalam award for Kaanekkaane.

6. Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj
6/7

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who delivered the biggest Tamil blockbuster of the year as Kamal Haasan's Vikram, was awarded the Best Director - Tamil for Thalapathy Vijay's Master.

7. Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani
7/7

Hansika Motwani, who began her acting career in Koi Mil Gaya as one of the child actors, was given the special honour of Decade of Excellence in South Indian Cinema Award.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tishaa Kumar's last public appearance: How T-Series heir stole the show at Animal event despite secretly battling cancer
This film was rejected by Sridevi, Kajol; lead actor won National Award, distributors wanted to back out but...
Meet actress who represented India at Miss Universe, gave blockbusters; struggling for 22 years to get work
In pics: 6 times Natasa Stankovic flaunted her bikini body
This show became India's first soap to reach 1000 episodes, was remake of Gujarati serial, directed by Bollywood's...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET UG counselling 2024 likely from July 24, check required documents
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews