SIIMA 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Arya, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi win top acting honours

Check out the winners from the Tamil and Malayalam cinema at the SIIMA 2022.
After honouring the best talents in Telugu and Kannada cinema a day before, the second leg of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held on Sunday, September 11 in Bengaluru where the best films and best performances from the Tamil and Malayalam cinema of 2021 were honoured. (All images: SIIMA/Instagram)
1. Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress in a Leading Role - Tamil for portraying the actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa in the biographical drama Thalaivii. The film's co-producer Brinda Prasad accepted the award on her behalf.
2. Arya
Arya won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Tamil for his role as the boxer Kabilan in Pa Ranjith's caste-based sports action film Sarpatta Parambarai.
3. Sivakarthikeyan
Sivakarthikeyan lifted the trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role - Tamil for the action-comedy film Doctor directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
4. Tovino Thomas
Tovino Thomas won the Best Actor in a Leading Role - Malayalam for his superlative performance as Jaison who turns into the titular superhero in Minnal Murali.
5. Aishwarya Lekshmi
Aishwarya Lekshmi, who will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I, bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role - Malayalam award for Kaanekkaane.
6. Lokesh Kanagaraj
Lokesh Kanagaraj, who delivered the biggest Tamil blockbuster of the year as Kamal Haasan's Vikram, was awarded the Best Director - Tamil for Thalapathy Vijay's Master.
7. Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani, who began her acting career in Koi Mil Gaya as one of the child actors, was given the special honour of Decade of Excellence in South Indian Cinema Award.