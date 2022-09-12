SIIMA 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Arya, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi win top acting honours

After honouring the best talents in Telugu and Kannada cinema a day before, the second leg of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held on Sunday, September 11 in Bengaluru where the best films and best performances from the Tamil and Malayalam cinema of 2021 were honoured. (All images: SIIMA/Instagram)