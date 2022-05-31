Sidhu Moose Wala, XXXTentacion, list of popular rappers who were fatally shot

List of famous rappers who were shot dead
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Monday (May 29) in Mansa, Punjab. The unfortunate news left the entire natation shocked, fans took to social media and gave tribute to the late singer.
Here's the list of 5 more rappers who were assassinated :
1. Sidhu Moose Wala
On May 29, Punjabi singer-rapper turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district of Punjab. (Image credit: Sidhu Moosewala Wala/Instagram)
2. Tupac Shakur
American rapper Tupac Shakur was shot on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas at the age of 25. He died after 6 days as he was critically injured, his respiratory system failed which led to cardiac arrest. (Image credit: Tupac Shakur/Instagram)
3. Scott La Rock
American hip-hop star DJ Scott La Rock was killed on August 27, 1987. As per reports, he was shot dead from an apartment window when he was around 30. (Image credit: lahillrecords/Instagram)
4. Notorious BIG
Notorious Big (Christopher Wallace) was shot dead in 1997 at the age of 24. (Image credit: ronny.kobayashi/Instagram)
5. Young Dolph
Young Dolhp, also known as Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was killed on November 17, 2021. He was shot 22 times when he was at a bakery. (Image credit: Young Dolph/Instagram)
6. XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion aka Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was shot dead (multiple gunshot to the neck) at the age of 20, near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach. (Image credit: XXXTentacion/Instagram)