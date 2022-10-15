Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral

Sobhita has set the temperature high by flaunting her saree in the most seductive manner. Check out her latest photos.
Sobhita Dhulipala is known for acing the screen with her superlative performances in films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Major, and the latest released Ponniyin Selvan Part One. The actress also knows how to make heads turn with her hot photos. Let's gaze at the latest pictures shared by the actress. (Image source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram)
1. Sobhita Sexy Dhulipala
Well, that should be the artist's new name. She can stun even in a shimmery saree with minimal make-up.
2. Sobhita Dhulipala acing the blue
Can you name anyone who can look dazzling in a shimmery saree more than Made in Heaven star? We don't think so.
3. Sobhita Dhulipala's bewitching look
Dhulipala looked bewitching in a black stunning saree dress, with her hair tied in a tight bun. She aced the look with minimal accessories and makeup.
4. Back-to-back blockbuster of Sobhita Dhulipala
On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala has 2 blockbusters this year Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Major. Sobhita will next be seen in the much-anticipated web series 'Made in Heaven.
5. Sobhita Dhulipala's message for fans
Sobhita shared these photos after receiving an award. She thanked her well-wishers and wrote, "A tight hug to the people here that have rooted for me from the beginning of my career, even if both you and I didn’t always know what the hell I was doing. All those unconventional but sincere choices seem to be mould-breaking in the larger picture, after all."