Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral

Sobhita has set the temperature high by flaunting her saree in the most seductive manner. Check out her latest photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 15, 2022, 09:17 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala is known for acing the screen with her superlative performances in films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Major, and the latest released Ponniyin Selvan Part One. The actress also knows how to make heads turn with her hot photos. Let's gaze at the latest pictures shared by the actress. (Image source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram) 

1. Sobhita Sexy Dhulipala

Sobhita Sexy Dhulipala
1/5

Well, that should be the artist's new name. She can stun even in a shimmery saree with minimal make-up. 

2. Sobhita Dhulipala acing the blue

Sobhita Dhulipala acing the blue
2/5

Can you name anyone who can look dazzling in a shimmery saree more than Made in Heaven star? We don't think so. 

3. Sobhita Dhulipala's bewitching look

Sobhita Dhulipala's bewitching look
3/5

Dhulipala looked bewitching in a black stunning saree dress, with her hair tied in a tight bun. She aced the look with minimal accessories and makeup. 

 

4. Back-to-back blockbuster of Sobhita Dhulipala

Back-to-back blockbuster of Sobhita Dhulipala
4/5

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala has 2 blockbusters this year  Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Major. Sobhita will next be seen in the much-anticipated web series 'Made in Heaven.

5. Sobhita Dhulipala's message for fans

Sobhita Dhulipala's message for fans
5/5

Sobhita shared these photos after receiving an award. She thanked her well-wishers and wrote, "A tight hug to the people here that have rooted for me from the beginning of my career, even if both you and I didn’t always know what the hell I was doing. All those unconventional but sincere choices seem to be mould-breaking in the larger picture, after all."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
From Shiju AR to Reneesha Rahiman: Know all about confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone will soon be made in India by Tata Group, deal underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.