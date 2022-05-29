Meet Shreya Lenka, India's first K-pop star who joins all-girls group Blackswan

Know all about India's first K-pop star Shreya Lenka, who is all set to join Blackswan.
In a proud moment for India, an 18-year-old girl from Odisha's Rourkela became the country's first K-pop star as she has joined the popular South Korean band Blackswan. Here's everything you need to know about Shreya Lenka here, who goes by the stage name Sriya.
1. Shreya Lenka is a trained Odissi dancer
India's first K-pop star Sriya has been perfecting her dancing skills since the age of 12 and has trained herself in multiple dance styles including Odissi, hip-hop, freestyle, and contemporary.
2. Shreya Lenka's introduction to K-pop
Boy band Exo was the teenager's introduction to the world of K-pop and subsequently, Lenka, who hails from Jharsuguda in Odisha, fell in love with songs by the BTS, Stray Kids, and The Boyz.
3. Shreya Lenka's auditions for K-pop bands
In 2020, she saw K-pop record labels open online auditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and decided to give it a shot. She learnt Korean online and saw a lot of Korean dramas to get herself aware of South Korean culture.
4. Shreya Lenka's 18th birthday
In 2021, Shreya Lenka celebrated her 18th birthday and dropped these cute and sweet pictures on her Instagram account, on which she has uploaded only four posts till now.
5. Shreya Lenka's journey to Blackswan
In December 2021, she was one of the 23 finalists shortlisted from more than 4,000 girls who had participated in the online global auditions held on YouTube for the all-girls group.
6. Shreya Lenka joins Blackswan
Lenka will be joining the original members of the girl group Blackswan - Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, and Leia - along with Gabriela Dalcin (Gabi) from Brazil as the sixth member.
7. Sriya and Gabi chosen as part of the Cygnus project
The online auditions were a part of DR Music's Cygnus talent search programme to discover and train talent to become stars like the Cygnus, the constellation of swans.