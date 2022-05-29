Meet Shreya Lenka, India's first K-pop star who joins all-girls group Blackswan

Know all about India's first K-pop star Shreya Lenka, who is all set to join Blackswan.

In a proud moment for India, an 18-year-old girl from Odisha's Rourkela became the country's first K-pop star as she has joined the popular South Korean band Blackswan. Here's everything you need to know about Shreya Lenka here, who goes by the stage name Sriya.