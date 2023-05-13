Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand

3/6

Aashka Goradia launched her own beauty brand, Renee, along with her college friends Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah in 2020. They launched products like Renee Fab 5 Matt. a five-in-one lipstick. Similarly; there is Renee Fab Face (a three-in-one make-up stick that has eve shadow, blush, and lipstick) and Renee Mad- ness PH Stick (a black-color lipstick that turns pink when applied). For the unversed, Valani and Shah were the people behind the male-grooming brand Beardo who sold the company later to Marico in 2020. They are responsible for operations and finance, and Aashka looks into the formulation of products. The brand claims to be 100% cruelty-free, paraben-free, and FDA-approved and is the fastest 100-crore Indian beauty brand. The actress has also launched a beauty brand for pre-teens named Princess by Renee.