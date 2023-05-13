Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand

Here's all you need to know about television actress-turned-entrepreneur Aashka Goradia who is the owner of Renee Cosmetics.
Aashka Goradia is one of the most successful television actress-turned-entrepreneur. After impressing the audience with her performance in the Entertainment industry, the actress decided to start her own beauty brand along with her college friends and is now a successful entrepreneur. She is a perfect example of beauty with brains. Here's all you need to know about the diva-
1. Aashka Goradia Early Life
Aashka Goradia was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and has a younger brother Shivam Goradia. The actress completed her education at St. Louis School, Ahmedabad, and at the age of 16, the actress moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. After achieving success as a television actress, she harbored the dream of launching her own cosmetics brand.
2. Aashka Goradia's acting career
Aashka Goradia made her television debut with the Sony TV show Achanak 37 saal Baad in 2002. The actress then starred in several Television shows, however, the actress got famous after her role as Kalavati in Laagi Tujhse Lagan. The actress was also a part of Ekta Kapoor's hit show Naagin and has featured in serials like Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap, Baal Veer, etc. After acing both negative and positive roles, the actress also participated, in reality, in shows like Bigg Boss season 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4, and Nach Baliye season 8. The actress quit showbiz in 2020 to focus on her business
3. Aashka Goradia Business
Aashka Goradia launched her own beauty brand, Renee, along with her college friends Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah in 2020. They launched products like Renee Fab 5 Matt. a five-in-one lipstick. Similarly; there is Renee Fab Face (a three-in-one make-up stick that has eve shadow, blush, and lipstick) and Renee Mad- ness PH Stick (a black-color lipstick that turns pink when applied). For the unversed, Valani and Shah were the people behind the male-grooming brand Beardo who sold the company later to Marico in 2020. They are responsible for operations and finance, and Aashka looks into the formulation of products. The brand claims to be 100% cruelty-free, paraben-free, and FDA-approved and is the fastest 100-crore Indian beauty brand. The actress has also launched a beauty brand for pre-teens named Princess by Renee.
4. Aashka Goradia Fitness enthusiast
Apart from running a successful business, the actress is also a fitness enthusiast and a practitioner of Yoga. The actress keeps posting videos doing Yoga poses on the beach and her flexibility will leave you shocked.
5. Aashka Goradia's Friends
Aashka Goradia has a number of friends in the television industry some of them include, Tina Dutta, Mouni Roy, Kanika Maheshwari, Abigail Pandey and more. She was also seen attending Mouni Roy's wedding festivities as her Bridesmaid.
6. Aashka Goradia Husband
Aashka Goradia Globe is married to an American businessman Brent Globe. The duo tied the knot in a Christian as well as a Hindu wedding on December 1, 2017. The couple also appeared on the reality television show Nachh Baliye. Brent revealed that they met for the first time in Vegas and that their love story started from there. The actress keeps sharing romantic, fun videos with her husband on Instagram, and the couple reportedly resides in Goa.