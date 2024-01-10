Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

Abhishek Chaubey's series Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma had its screening as part of the Jio MAMI Year Round Programme recently.
The first two episodes of the upcoming Netflix show Killer Soup, created and directed by Abhishek Chaubey and starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma in the leading roles, were shown at a screening as part of the Jio MAMI Year Round Programme recently. Multiple celebrities and Jio MAMI members were seen at the event.
1. Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma hug each other
Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma are paired up for the first time in the thriller series Killer Soup, which is about an aspiring and talentless home chef who conspires to replace her husband with her lover.
2. Abhishek Chaubey poses with his leading stars
Abhishek Chaubey, who has previously directed critically acclaimed films such as Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya, Udta Punjab, and Sonchiriya, is seen posing with his lead actors of his Netflix show.
3. Ranvir Shorey posing with his ex-wife Konkona Sensharma
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma in 2010, announced their separation in 2015, and officially got divorced in 2020. He came to the screening to show support to his ex-wife.
4. Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap, who has directed Manoj Bajpayee in the two-part crime drama cult classic films Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, also attended the screening.
5. Vikramaditya Motwane
Vikramaditya Motwane, who created and directed the much-acclaimed period drama series Jubilee last year for Prime Video, also came to see the first two episodes.
6. Raj & DK
Raj & DK also came for the screening. The crime drama series Guns & Gulaabs, their first show with Netflix last year, has been renewed for the second season.