Search icon
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3074110
HomePhotos

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

Abhishek Chaubey's series Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma had its screening as part of the Jio MAMI Year Round Programme recently.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 10, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

The first two episodes of the upcoming Netflix show Killer Soup, created and directed by Abhishek Chaubey and starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma in the leading roles, were shown at a screening as part of the Jio MAMI Year Round Programme recently. Multiple celebrities and Jio MAMI members were seen at the event.

1. Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma hug each other

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma hug each other
1/6

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma are paired up for the first time in the thriller series Killer Soup, which is about an aspiring and talentless home chef who conspires to replace her husband with her lover.



2. Abhishek Chaubey poses with his leading stars

Abhishek Chaubey poses with his leading stars
2/6

Abhishek Chaubey, who has previously directed critically acclaimed films such as Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya, Udta Punjab, and Sonchiriya, is seen posing with his lead actors of his Netflix show.



3. Ranvir Shorey posing with his ex-wife Konkona Sensharma

Ranvir Shorey posing with his ex-wife Konkona Sensharma
3/6

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma in 2010, announced their separation in 2015, and officially got divorced in 2020. He came to the screening to show support to his ex-wife.



4. Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap
4/6

Anurag Kashyap, who has directed Manoj Bajpayee in the two-part crime drama cult classic films Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, also attended the screening.



5. Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane
5/6

Vikramaditya Motwane, who created and directed the much-acclaimed period drama series Jubilee last year for Prime Video, also came to see the first two episodes.



6. Raj & DK

Raj & DK
6/6

Raj & DK also came for the screening. The crime drama series Guns & Gulaabs, their first show with Netflix last year, has been renewed for the second season.



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee
In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans
Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire
In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews