Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

The first two episodes of the upcoming Netflix show Killer Soup, created and directed by Abhishek Chaubey and starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma in the leading roles, were shown at a screening as part of the Jio MAMI Year Round Programme recently. Multiple celebrities and Jio MAMI members were seen at the event.