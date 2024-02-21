Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Malaikottai Vaaliban to Poacher, here are the latest shows and films releasing on different OTT platforms this week.
Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 are the latest films and shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.
1. Malaikottai Vaaliban
Starring Mohanlal in a double role, the Malayalam film Malaikottai Vaaliban released in the theaters on January 25 and flopped at the box office. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on February 23.
2. Poacher
Produced by Alia Bhatt, this crime drama show is inspired from real events in which IFS officers, cops, and NGO workers came together to track down India's biggest elephant ivory poaching racket. It will start streaming on Prime Video on February 22.
3. The Indrani Mukerjea Story
The true crime docuseries The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, which recounts the spine chilling story of the Sheena Bora murder case, starts streaming on Netflix on February 23.
4. Avatar: The Last Airbender
The adventure fantasy series Avatar: The Last Airbender will premiere Netflix on February 22. It is a live-action adaptation of the animated television series of the same name.
5. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3
The first three episodes of the third and final series of the American animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, created by Dave Filoni, dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on February 21.