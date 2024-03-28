trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

The much-awaited Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix is the most-awaited OTT release of the week.

The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, Heart of the Hunter, and Lover are the latest films and shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.

1. The Great Indian Kapil Show

1/5 Kapil Sharma's comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Sunil Grover's Gutthi, Krushna Abhishek, Rajeev Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh, will start streaming on Netflix from March 30.

2. Inspector Rishi

2/5 The supernatural crime thriller series Inspector Rishi, created by Nandhini JS and starring Naveen Chandra, Sunaina, Kanna Ravi, Elango Kumaravel, and Sri Krishna Dayal, starts streaming on Prime Video on March 29.

3. Patna Shuklla

3/5 Raveena Tandon plays a housewife and a lawyer in the drama Patna Shuklla, produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti. The film is a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29.

4. Heart of the Hunter

4/5 Heart of the Hunter revolves around a retired assassin, pulled back into action when his friend uncovers a dangerous conspiracy in the South African government. The Netflix film will start streaming on March 29.

5. Lover