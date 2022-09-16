In pics: Meet Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, Aryan Khan's latest fan

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali has become a centre of news as she expressed her liking for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Let's know more about her.
Sajal Ali is a profound actress from our neighbouring country, Pakistan, and currently, she's the trending topic in India. Recently, she expressed her liking for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, and she has become a fan of Jr Khan. Let's take a look at her pictures, and get to know more about her. (All images source: Sajal Ali Instagram)
1. From where it all began
Sajal Ali posted a photo of Aryan on her Instagram stories with a background song of Jab Harry Met Sejal. Ali posted the photo with a heart emoji, and that's when Sajal caught the attention of netizens.
2. Sajal Ali's breakthrough act in Bollywood
Sajal has left an impressive mark on Bollywood by playing the on-screen daughter of Sridevi in the 2017 film Mom. Sajal played the character of Arya Sabarwal, and she won praise for her performance.
3. The Charm of Sajal Ali
Sajal has not only impressed her admirers on-screen, but she is also a trending star in Pakistan. Sajal has an Instagram following of 9.1 million followers
4. Other notable work of Sajal
Sajal impressed masses and classes with her performance in series like Meri Ladli, O Rangreeza, and several other shows.
5. Sajal Ali's quest of ruling big screen
After ruling television, Sajal is on a quest of ruling the big screen as well. Her filmography includes Mom, Khel Khel Mein, and Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hain.
6. Sajal Aly's next big project
Sajal will next be seen in Shekhar Kapur's British rom-com What's Love Got to Do with It? The film is currently in the post-production stage.