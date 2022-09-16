Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Meet Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, Aryan Khan's latest fan

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali has become a centre of news as she expressed her liking for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Let's know more about her.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 16, 2022, 09:49 PM IST

Sajal Ali is a profound actress from our neighbouring country, Pakistan, and currently, she's the trending topic in India. Recently, she expressed her liking for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, and she has become a fan of Jr Khan. Let's take a look at her pictures, and get to know more about her.  (All images source: Sajal Ali Instagram) 

1. From where it all began

From where it all began
1/6

Sajal Ali posted a photo of Aryan on her Instagram stories with a background song of Jab Harry Met Sejal. Ali posted the photo with a heart emoji, and that's when Sajal caught the attention of netizens. 

2. Sajal Ali's breakthrough act in Bollywood

Sajal Ali's breakthrough act in Bollywood
2/6

Sajal has left an impressive mark on Bollywood by playing the on-screen daughter of Sridevi in the 2017 film Mom.  Sajal played the character of Arya Sabarwal, and she won praise for her performance. 

3. The Charm of Sajal Ali

The Charm of Sajal Ali
3/6

Sajal has not only impressed her admirers on-screen, but she is also a trending star in Pakistan. Sajal has an Instagram following of 9.1 million followers

4. Other notable work of Sajal

Other notable work of Sajal
4/6

Sajal impressed masses and classes with her performance in series like Meri Ladli, O Rangreeza, and several other shows. 

5. Sajal Ali's quest of ruling big screen

Sajal Ali's quest of ruling big screen
5/6

After ruling television, Sajal is on a quest of ruling the big screen as well. Her filmography includes Mom, Khel Khel Mein, and Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hain. 

6. Sajal Aly's next big project

Sajal Aly's next big project
6/6

Sajal will next be seen in Shekhar Kapur's British rom-com What's Love Got to Do with It? The film is currently in the post-production stage. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow rains: Nine people dead due to wall collapse
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.