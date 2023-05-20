How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about Sapna Choudhary who recently made her debut at Cannes 2023.
Sapna Choudhary, a popular singer-dancer best known for her song Teri Aakhyan Ka Yo Kajal started working as a stage performer at the age of 12 and has now made her way to Cannes. The singer-dancer enjoys a huge fan following which she has earned with her hard work. Her journey to success has not been an easy one. Here's all you need to know about the Haryanvi Singer-
1. Sapna Choudhary Early life
Born on September 25, 1990, in Najafgarh, Haryana India, Sapna Choudhary completed her education from Rohtak. However, the dancer has just studied till class 12th. Her father who worked in a private company passed away when she was just 12 because of this the responsibilities of the house came on her shoulder.
2. Sapna Choudhary as Singer-Dancer
Sapna Choudhary has mentioned in several interviews that she dreamt of being a police officer, however, due to her father’s death, she made her hobby her profession and did her first show in Pundri in Kaithal. The dancer and actress got nothing in return but later she used to get Rs 3100 for every program and now the artist earns lakhs.
3. Sapna Choudhary ate poison
Sapna Choudhary became so popular with her performances that people were dying to get a glimpse of her. In 2016, During a performance, Sapna sang Ragini and that caused controversy. Fir was lodged against her and at that time she ate poison in fear of legal case and defamation. Her suicide note also got viral.
4. Sapna Choudhary in Bigg Boss
After this incident, Sapna Choudhary was seen participating in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 11 and became a household name. Sapna rose to fame after her appearance at the show.
5. Sapna Choudhary famous work
Some of the most famous songs of Sapna Choudhary include Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Gaam Ki Bahu, Gajban, Haryanvi Thumka, Khot, and more. According to Abp live the singer-dancer charges between Rs 25 - Rs 50 lakhs per performance.
6. Sapna Choudhary at Cannes 2023
Recently, Sapna Choudhary walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 in a shiny, glittering high-neck, full sleeves ivory gown and stunned her fans. The singer-dancer was there in collaboration with Air France. She shared pics on Instagram and wrote, “Debut at Cannes'2023. Dreams really do come true. It's been a long journey full of sweat, sacrifice, and determination, but it's all worth it. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Also, I am absolutely thrilled to have walked the red
carpet in collaboration with @airfrance.”
7. Sapna Choudhary personal life
Sapna Choudhary is married to Veer Sahu and also has a son from her marriage. The couple tied the knot on January 24, 2020. Before marriage, the couple were in a relationship for 5 years