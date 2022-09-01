Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Happy birthday Jungkook: Photos that prove BTS member is a true fashion icon

BTS member Jungkook celebrates his 25th birthday today. Check out his stylish photos on his special day.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 01, 2022, 02:09 AM IST

Born on September 1, 1997, Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook turns 25 today. He is the youngest member of the South Korean pop band BTS, which also comprises RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin, and J-Hope. The septet enjoys huge popularity with millions of fans across the world. On Jungkook's special day today, let's have a look at the photos that prove he is a true fashion icon. (All images: Jungkook/Instagram)

1. When Jungkook changed his Instagram user name

When Jungkook changed his Instagram user name
1/6

Jungkook changed his username from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to ‘jungkook.97’ on Instagram earlier this year and when he was asked his reason for the same, the singer said the former one was too long.

2. Jungkook's solo tracks with BTS

Jungkook's solo tracks with BTS
2/6

Jungkook's three solo songs with the K-Pop group namely Begin in 2016, Euphoria in 2018, and My Time in 2020 became huge chartbusters. He also sang the track Stay Alive for BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho.

3. When Jungkook was featured in English coaching class ad in Haryana

When Jungkook was featured in English coaching class ad in Haryana
3/6

In a hilarious incident in January, a poster of an English coaching class advertisement in Sonipat, Haryana was spotted with Jungkook's face featured on it. The photo soon went viral on the internet.

4. Jungkook's collaboration with Charlie Puth

Jungkook's collaboration with Charlie Puth
4/6

Jungkook and popular American singer Charlie Puth collaborated on the catchy and upbeat track Left and Right in June 2022. The video showed both the singers seeking the help of a therapist for their lovesickness.

5. When Jungkook mispronounced the Mexican food chain's name Chipotle as 'Chicotle'

When Jungkook mispronounced the Mexican food chain's name Chipotle as 'Chicotle'
5/6

In January, Jungkook mispronounced the name of the popular Mexican food chain Chipotle as 'Chicotle', the brand cashed in on the popularity of BTS and changed its name on Twitter to 'Chicotle'.

6. Jungkook as a reality television show host

Jungkook as a reality television show host
6/6

Jungkook has been the special host at multiple South Korean music-based reality television shows such as Music Bank, Show! Music Core, Celebrity Bromance, and Show Champion in 2016 and 2017.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to release tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.