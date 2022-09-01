Happy birthday Jungkook: Photos that prove BTS member is a true fashion icon

Born on September 1, 1997, Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook turns 25 today. He is the youngest member of the South Korean pop band BTS, which also comprises RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin, and J-Hope. The septet enjoys huge popularity with millions of fans across the world. On Jungkook's special day today, let's have a look at the photos that prove he is a true fashion icon. (All images: Jungkook/Instagram)