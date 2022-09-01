Happy birthday Jungkook: Photos that prove BTS member is a true fashion icon

BTS member Jungkook celebrates his 25th birthday today. Check out his stylish photos on his special day.
Born on September 1, 1997, Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook turns 25 today. He is the youngest member of the South Korean pop band BTS, which also comprises RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin, and J-Hope. The septet enjoys huge popularity with millions of fans across the world. On Jungkook's special day today, let's have a look at the photos that prove he is a true fashion icon. (All images: Jungkook/Instagram)
1. When Jungkook changed his Instagram user name
Jungkook changed his username from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to ‘jungkook.97’ on Instagram earlier this year and when he was asked his reason for the same, the singer said the former one was too long.
2. Jungkook's solo tracks with BTS
Jungkook's three solo songs with the K-Pop group namely Begin in 2016, Euphoria in 2018, and My Time in 2020 became huge chartbusters. He also sang the track Stay Alive for BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho.
3. When Jungkook was featured in English coaching class ad in Haryana
In a hilarious incident in January, a poster of an English coaching class advertisement in Sonipat, Haryana was spotted with Jungkook's face featured on it. The photo soon went viral on the internet.
4. Jungkook's collaboration with Charlie Puth
Jungkook and popular American singer Charlie Puth collaborated on the catchy and upbeat track Left and Right in June 2022. The video showed both the singers seeking the help of a therapist for their lovesickness.
5. When Jungkook mispronounced the Mexican food chain's name Chipotle as 'Chicotle'
In January, Jungkook mispronounced the name of the popular Mexican food chain Chipotle as 'Chicotle', the brand cashed in on the popularity of BTS and changed its name on Twitter to 'Chicotle'.
6. Jungkook as a reality television show host
Jungkook has been the special host at multiple South Korean music-based reality television shows such as Music Bank, Show! Music Core, Celebrity Bromance, and Show Champion in 2016 and 2017.