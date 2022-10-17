From Gandii Baat to XXX: Ekta Kapoor's erotic shows that made heads turn

Here is a list of five shows, produced by Ekta Kapoor, that have made headlines due to their bold content.
Ekta Kapoor-owned streaming platform ALTBalaji is known for its bold and steamy content. Since its launch in 2017, there haven't been any objections to these erotic shows until recently when Supreme Court judges slammed Jeetendra's daughter and said, "You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country", over the use of excessive nudity in XXX.
Here is a list of five such shows on ALTBalaji that have made heads turn in recent years. (All images: Twitter)
1. XXX
The erotic comedy-drama series XXX features a few popular names from the television industry including Kyra Dutt, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Shantanu Maheshwari among others. Its second season was titled XXX: Uncensored.
2. Ragini MMS: Returns
The found footage erotic horror series Ragini MMS Returns is the extension of the movie series of the same name. The second season featured ex-lovers Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, and Sunny Leone in the leading roles.
3. Gandii Baat
The adult comedy show Gandii Baat has been the most successful for the streaming platform as it has aired for six seasons till now. It was also available on ZEE5 and MX Player until last year when both of them removed the show.
4. Virgin Bhasskar
This comedy web show revolved around an erotic novelist, who is actually a virgin in real life and hence, keeps exploring adulthood through mischievous means. Anant Joshi plays the titular character of Bhasskar Tripathi.
5. Bekaaboo
This thriller web series is based on an erotic novelist, who is about to get married until a mysterious girl enters his life who claims to know his hidden secrets. Rajeev Siddhartha and Priya Banerjee are seen in the steamy scenes.