From Gandii Baat to XXX: Ekta Kapoor's erotic shows that made heads turn

Here is a list of five shows, produced by Ekta Kapoor, that have made headlines due to their bold content.

Ekta Kapoor-owned streaming platform ALTBalaji is known for its bold and steamy content. Since its launch in 2017, there haven't been any objections to these erotic shows until recently when Supreme Court judges slammed Jeetendra's daughter and said, "You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country", over the use of excessive nudity in XXX.

Here is a list of five such shows on ALTBalaji that have made heads turn in recent years. (All images: Twitter)