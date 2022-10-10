Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories

Here are the major winners from the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 that honoured the best Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 10, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

The 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 took place on October 9 in Bangalore, Karnataka. The awards honoured the best performances from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films that were released in 2020 and 2021. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa The Rise and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru were the major winners from the last night. (All images: File photos)

1. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun
1/8

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor - Telugu for his superlative performance as the titular character in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, which became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021.

2. Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi
2/8

Sai Pallavi won the Best Actress - Telugu for her charming act in the romantic drama Love Story in which she was paired with the Laal Singh Chaddha actor Chaitanya Akkineni.

3. Suriya

Suriya
3/8

After sharing the National Award for Best Actor with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji, Suriya won the Best Actor - Tamil for his excellent performance as Maara in Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru.

4. Lijomol Jose

Lijomol Jose
4/8

Lijomol Jose received the Best Actress - Tamil award for her sincere and honest performance as the tribal woman Sengeni Rajakannu in Suriya starrer Jai Bhim.

5. Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise
5/8

The 2021 blockbuster won majority of the awards in Telugu cinema under the Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Music Director, Best Cinematography, Best Male Singer, and Best Female Singer categories.

6. Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru
6/8

In Tamil cinema, the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru won in several categories including Best Actor, Best Actress - Critics, Best Director, Best Female Actor in Supporting Role, Best Music Director, Best Male Singer, Best Female Singer, and Best Cinematography.

7. Act 1978

Act 1978
7/8

The 2020 thriller film Act 1978 was the major winner in Kannada cinema as it received awards for Best Film, Best Actress, Best Male Actor in Supporting Role, and Best Lyrics.

8. Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Ayyappanum Koshiyum
8/8

In Malayalam cinema, the 2020 action-thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum was the major winner as it received awards for Best Actor, Best Film, Best Female Supporting Role, and Best Lyrics.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 478 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.