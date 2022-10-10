Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories

Here are the major winners from the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 that honoured the best Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films.
The 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 took place on October 9 in Bangalore, Karnataka. The awards honoured the best performances from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films that were released in 2020 and 2021. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa The Rise and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru were the major winners from the last night. (All images: File photos)
1. Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun won the Best Actor - Telugu for his superlative performance as the titular character in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, which became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021.
2. Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi won the Best Actress - Telugu for her charming act in the romantic drama Love Story in which she was paired with the Laal Singh Chaddha actor Chaitanya Akkineni.
3. Suriya
After sharing the National Award for Best Actor with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji, Suriya won the Best Actor - Tamil for his excellent performance as Maara in Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru.
4. Lijomol Jose
Lijomol Jose received the Best Actress - Tamil award for her sincere and honest performance as the tribal woman Sengeni Rajakannu in Suriya starrer Jai Bhim.
5. Pushpa: The Rise
The 2021 blockbuster won majority of the awards in Telugu cinema under the Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Music Director, Best Cinematography, Best Male Singer, and Best Female Singer categories.
6. Soorarai Pottru
In Tamil cinema, the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru won in several categories including Best Actor, Best Actress - Critics, Best Director, Best Female Actor in Supporting Role, Best Music Director, Best Male Singer, Best Female Singer, and Best Cinematography.
7. Act 1978
The 2020 thriller film Act 1978 was the major winner in Kannada cinema as it received awards for Best Film, Best Actress, Best Male Actor in Supporting Role, and Best Lyrics.
8. Ayyappanum Koshiyum
In Malayalam cinema, the 2020 action-thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum was the major winner as it received awards for Best Actor, Best Film, Best Female Supporting Role, and Best Lyrics.