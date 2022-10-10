Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories

Here are the major winners from the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 that honoured the best Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films.

The 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 took place on October 9 in Bangalore, Karnataka. The awards honoured the best performances from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films that were released in 2020 and 2021. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa The Rise and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru were the major winners from the last night. (All images: File photos)