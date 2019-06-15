First Picture and video out: Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan gets married

Nikhil Jain is a Kolkata based businessman. Nusrat and Nikhil only formally met during Durga Puja last year, but they hit off very well instantly. Soon they got into a relationship and few months down the line decided to tie the knot.

Leading Bengali actress and TMC MP from Basirhat, West Bengal got married to Kolkata based businessman Nikhil Jain on 19th June. The destination wedding took place in Bodrum, Turkey. Both Nikhil and Nusrat took to social media to share a picture from their amazing beach wedding.

The wedding took place at luxury hotel Sixth Sense Kapalankaya located 84 kilometres away from Bodrum. Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed the wedding outfit for both Nusrat and Nikhil.

It was a cosy family affair with friends and families of the bride and groom attending the wedding. The only significant face from Tollywood who attended the wedding is Nusrat's close friend and fellow TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty.

First Picture out: Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan gets married. https://t.co/mkHjBoPzhu Video courtesy: Knottingbells pic.twitter.com/EMika1D3Vh — DNA (@dna) June 20, 2019

Incidentally, the 17th Parliament has started its first session from Monday and both Mimi and Nusrat are first time MPs. However, they couldn't take oath as MPs because both are currently in Turkey for the wedding. Nusrat, Nikhil and the entire entourage flew out on 16th and on the last two days there were several programmes like sangeet, boat party etc leading up to the gala wedding on Wednesday evening.

However, the celebrations are not ending any time soon and will go upto 21st July here in picturesque Bodrum, a destination handpicked by Nusrat who has worked her way to the top of Tollywood.

After that, the couple will be officially getting married on 25th June and guess what, there is a Kolkata chapter of the wedding too, on 5th July, invitation cards of which are already making the rounds on social media. While destination weddings are common in Bollywood with likes of Ranveer-Deepika, Virat=Anushka opting for it, it is relatively rare in the Bengali film industry. Infact this is the first Tollywood celeb wedding happening so far away in Turkey.

While for a long time there were rumours about who Nusrat Jahan is dating, the actress formally confirmed her relationship to the world a few weeks ago on Instagram.