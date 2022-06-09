A look at Vikram star Kamal Haasan's Rs 177 crore net worth: Luxurious lifestyle, London property, high-end cars

Amid the success of Kamal Haasan's Vikram, here's a look at the superstar's ultra-luxurious lifestyle.
Pan-India superstar Kamal Haasan made a comeback on screen after a gap of four years with the blockbuster hit film, Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He was last seen in Vishwaroopam 2 which was released in 2018. Vikram, also featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles currently seems to be ruling the domestic and overseas box office. Going by what trade experts and industry insiders have to say, the film has now entered the prestigious Rs 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. The actor is enjoying massive success with his net worth soaring high.
Let’s have a look at the actor’s assets and his total net worth. (All images: Instagram)
1. Kamal Haasan's net worth
As per a declaration of his assets that Kamal Haasan made to the government recently, his net worth has been estimated to be approximately Rs 177 crore.
2. Kamal Haasan's properties worth Rs 131 crore
Besides a house in Chennai, Kamal Haasan also owns a palatial dream palace where his extended family was recently seen indulging in a reunion. The actor has disclosed in the same declaration mentioned above that he owns properties (immovable assets) worth a whopping Rs 131 crore, which also includes agricultural land worth Rs 17 crore.
3. A look at Kamal Haasan's luxurious cars
The actor owns a range of swanky luxurious cars like a BMW 730Ld and a Delux Lexus Lx 570 parked in his garage. The high-end mean machines have a combined worth of Rs 3.69 crores.
4. Kamal Haasan’s overseas property
Kamal Haasan has a property registered in UK on his name. According to sources, the actor has a grand home in London in which he invested around Rs 2.5 crore.
5. Kamal Haasan's Chennai properties worth Rs 92.5 crores
The actor is a proud owner of two flats in Chennai, which have a net worth of around Rs 19.5 crore. As per reports, the estimated price of his real estate and other immovable properties stand at a whopping amount of Rs 92.5 crores.