UPSC CSE 2021: Meet Samyak Jain, visually-impaired JNU alumnus who bagged AIR 7

Samyak Jain belongs to Delhi and cleared the UPSC civil services exam in his second attempt.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the civil services examination final result 2021 on May 30, 2022, wherein three women secured the top 3 positions.

Whereas Samyak Jain, who belongs to the PWD category as he is visually impaired, got AIR 7 rank.

A resident of Delhi, Samyak cleared the civil services exam in his second attempt. He needed a writer to write his exams, which was his mother.

"I am very happy with result. I never expected such a good rank. I'm very thankful to my parents, especially my mother who was there with me all throughout this journey," he said.