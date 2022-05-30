UPSC CSE 2021: Meet Samyak Jain, visually-impaired JNU alumnus who bagged AIR 7

Samyak Jain belongs to Delhi and cleared the UPSC civil services exam in his second attempt.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the civil services examination final result 2021 on May 30, 2022, wherein three women secured the top 3 positions.
Whereas Samyak Jain, who belongs to the PWD category as he is visually impaired, got AIR 7 rank.
A resident of Delhi, Samyak cleared the civil services exam in his second attempt. He needed a writer to write his exams, which was his mother.
"I am very happy with result. I never expected such a good rank. I'm very thankful to my parents, especially my mother who was there with me all throughout this journey," he said.
1. Education
Samyak did his schooling and graduated with BA in English honours in Delhi. Thereafter he went to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) to do a PG Diploma in English Journalism.
Samyak then did his Masters in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He took political science and international relations as optional subjects in UPSC.
2. Family
Both of his parents work for Air India. He lives with his mother as his father is posted in Paris. He said that he is blessed to have such supportive parents and friends.
3. Preparation for UPSC
Samyak used to read books in digital format. He started his preparation for UPSC civil services exam during lockdown (March 2020) when he had a lot of time to study due to home isolation.
He believes that the key to clearing the exam is consistency. He used to study for at least seven hours a day.
4. Interest in UPSC exam in JNU
Samyak said when he was in JNU, many people around him were preparing for the civil services exam. Following that, he understood about the exam and then started preparing for it.
As he is visually impaired, he had to take the help of a writer to write for the exam. In prelims, his mother wrote in the exam while in mains exam, one of his friends wrote the paper.