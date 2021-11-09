Meet patwari-turned-IPS officer Prem Sukh Delu, who got 12 government jobs in 6 years

IPS Success Story, Prem Sukh Delu secured AIR 170 in the UPSC exam and became an IPS officer in the second attempt.
Most people in the country want to land a government job for the sheer job security attached to it. There are millions who prepare for the coveted Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams every year but only a handful of them actually taste success. However, there are some who are well aware of their potential and continue to succeed in all that they do. Such is the story of Prem Sukh Delu, a resident of Rajasthan, who got 12 government jobs in six years.
1. Journey from Patwari to IPS
Prem Sukh Delu, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan, was born into a farmer family but became the first Patwari with sheer hard work. However, he did not stop there and kept preparing for the UPSC exam and became an IPS officer.
2. Father used to drive a camel-cart
Prem Sukh Delu was born in a farmer's family and his family's financial condition was not too sound. His father used to drive camel carts and move people's belongings from one place to another. Prem wanted to lift his family out of poverty from childhood, and his focus was only on studies.
3. Government school student
Prem Sukh Delu studied up to 10th standard from a government school in his own village, followed by further studies from The Government Dungar College in Bikaner. He did his MA in history and was a gold medalist. At the same time, he passed the UGC-NET and JRF examinations in history.
Prem Sukh Delu's elder brother is a constable in the Rajasthan Police and he inspired Prem to take competitive exams. After completing his graduation in 2010, he applied for Patwari recruitment and succeeded. However, after that, he understood that his capacity was much higher. While working as a patwari, he also received a Masters degree and passed NET.
4. Success in one government job after another
After becoming patwari, Prem Sukh Delu secured the second rank in the Rajasthan Gram Sevak Examination, after which he finished first in the Assistant Jailor examination across Rajasthan. Even before the jailer joined the post, the result of the sub-inspector's examination came and he was selected. Even then, he did not stop and cleared NET and the B.Ed exam. He then got the post of lecturer in college. He then decided to appear for the Civil Services Examination.
5. IPS formed in second attempt
While teaching in a college, Prem Sukh continued his studies and was selected as tehsildar under the Rajasthan Administrative Services. While holding the post of tehsildar, he started preparing for the UPSC exams. Prem studied after his shift got over job and in 2015, he cleared the UPSC exam in the second attempt. He secured AIR 170 and became an IPS. He got the Gujarat cadre and his first posting came as ACP in Amreli, Gujarat.
Photos: Prem Sukh Delu/Instagram