Meet patwari-turned-IPS officer Prem Sukh Delu, who got 12 government jobs in 6 years

Prem Sukh Delu studied up to 10th standard from a government school in his own village, followed by further studies from The Government Dungar College in Bikaner. He did his MA in history and was a gold medalist. At the same time, he passed the UGC-NET and JRF examinations in history.

Prem Sukh Delu's elder brother is a constable in the Rajasthan Police and he inspired Prem to take competitive exams. After completing his graduation in 2010, he applied for Patwari recruitment and succeeded. However, after that, he understood that his capacity was much higher. While working as a patwari, he also received a Masters degree and passed NET.