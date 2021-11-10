Meet Kavitha Ramu: An IAS officer by profession and a dancer by passion

IAS officer Kavitha Ramu is a rarity among civil servants because is a superb bharatnatyam dancer too. Kavita Ramu has given over 600 stage performances so far

Kavitha Ramu was taken to Guru Neela Krishnamurthy by her mother when she was just four year old. She learnt the basics of Bharathanatyam from Guru Neela and soon dancing become her passion.

Kavitha was greatly inspired by her father as well. Kavitha's father was an IAS officer and that's why she decided to become an IAS officer. You would be surprised to know that Kavitha Ramu not only succeeded in cracking UPSC but also made a name for herself in the field of classical dance.

When Kavitha Ramu was eight years old she got the chance to perform at the Fifth World Tamil Conference in 1981. Kavitha has been performing on stage for three decades now and has held more than 600 solo performances.

While growing up, Kavitha decided to become an IAS officer and chose Economic for the graduation. Kavitha started preparing for the UPSC in post-graduation and was also college topper in her post-graduation. First, kavitha managed to clear Tamil Nadu public services and in 2022 she cracked the UPSC.

During her career as civil servant, Kavitha Ramu has been posted as the Assistant Commissioner of Chennai’s Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Revenue Divisional Officer in Vellore, and the Joint Commissioner for Relief and Rehabilitation in the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project (TNRSP). She also served as the General Manager for the Tamil Nadu State Tourism Development Corporation and Director of museums. Currently, Kavitha Ramu is the Director of Integrated Child Development Scheme.