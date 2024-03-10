Follow highlights from match 17 of TATA WPL 2024 between DC-W and RCB-W here.

Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their seventh match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 on Sunday. DC holds the second spot on the points table with eight points, having won four matches and lost two in the tournament. They stumbled in their first game against Mumbai Indians but bounced back with four consecutive victories.

In their recent match, DC faced a setback against UP Warriorz, losing by one run. UPW chose to bat after winning the toss, and Deepti Sharma's stellar performance led them to a total of 138. Meg Lanning scored 60 runs in DC's chase, but Deepti's outstanding bowling, including a hat-trick, dismantled their batting lineup.

RCB, currently third on the table with three wins in six games, suffered a loss to Gujarat Giants in their previous match by 19 runs. Eager for a comeback, they aim to challenge DC in their upcoming encounter.