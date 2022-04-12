Step inside Dinesh Karthik's splendid Chennai house in Rajinikanth's neighbourhood

Currently, in top form for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022, Dinesh Karthik has been grabbing the attention of one and all. The finisher is literally finishing games for RCB and making sure the side keeps winning.

While he along with his team will be gearing up for the clash they have against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (April 12), a lot of people don't know that the cricketer, who is married to an Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal, live in Chennai.

After getting married in August 2015, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal, who is the daughter of former Indian women’s cricketer Susan Itticheria, built their house piece-by-piece together as a couple.

The couple, who used to only live with their pooch, are now parents to twin boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik. The sporting couple is also neighbours to Superstar Rajinikanth. So let's have a look at Dinesh Karthik's luxurious home in Tamil Nadu.