Step inside Dinesh Karthik's splendid Chennai house in Rajinikanth's neighbourhood

Let's have a look at Dinesh Karthik's luxurious home in Tamil Nadu.
Currently, in top form for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022, Dinesh Karthik has been grabbing the attention of one and all. The finisher is literally finishing games for RCB and making sure the side keeps winning.
While he along with his team will be gearing up for the clash they have against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (April 12), a lot of people don't know that the cricketer, who is married to an Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal, live in Chennai.
After getting married in August 2015, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal, who is the daughter of former Indian women’s cricketer Susan Itticheria, built their house piece-by-piece together as a couple.
The couple, who used to only live with their pooch, are now parents to twin boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik. The sporting couple is also neighbours to Superstar Rajinikanth. So let's have a look at Dinesh Karthik's luxurious home in Tamil Nadu.
1. Dinesh Karthik's favourite space
DK and his wife made they furnished their home akin to their versatility. In fact, it has been learnt that Dinesh Karthik's favourite space in the home is the lounge area where his flat-screen TV and the most comfortable couch are.
(Photo: Asian Paints video)
2. Dinesh Karthik's lavish and spacious home
The well-lit area of the lounge and living room offers ample natural light during the day. At night the area is illuminated with a combination of table lamps and embedded ceiling lamps. The house has a lavish and spacious living room, expensive furniture, bedrooms, a terrace and playing space.
(Photo: DK Instagram)
3. This is not Dinesh Karthik's first home
Prior to them shifting to their current home, the couple had stayed in another apartment and also in a really big house. In fact, the couple was highly unsure if they could afford such a house, but in the end, it all worked out with hard work.
(Photo: DK Instagram)
4. Dinesh Karthik and Dipika love to relax in their own way
The couple mostly indulges in relaxing at home. While DK loves watching TV, Dipika, on the other hand, unwinds by playing Mario all day long.
(Photo: Asian Paints video)
5. Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal's cabinet for sporting equipment's
The house also has an exclusive space that shows off both their sporting achievements and playing equipment. In fact, Karthik's first-ever gift to Dipika is an expensive shoe, i.e. a Jimmy Choo, which has never been worn by his ladylove.
(Photo: Asian Paints video)