RCB vs RR: Why is Dinesh Karthik's helmet different from other batters?

The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw the game go till the final over and pacer Harshal Patel hit the winning SIX, helping RCB win by 4 wickets with five balls to spare.

However, the man of the hour was Dinesh Karthik, whose second stint with RCB began exceedingly well. After losing four wickets in a space of 11 balls, RCB were in all sorts of trouble at 62 for four. But Karthik (44 not out off 23 balls) and Ahmed (45 off 26) took the game away with a 67-run partnership off just 33 balls.

Karthik eventually got the team home in 19.1 overs and it was RCB's second win in three games after they had lost the season opener. While fans praised the wicketkeeper-batter, one thing they could not help but notice was his batting helmet.

One step at a time pic.twitter.com/Mtjt2c0HDB — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 6, 2022

So what is so different about Dinesh Karthik's helmet?

A slightly unconventional helmet, Karthik does not wear a more commonly used helmet cricket batters use. However, there is no special reason per se why Karthik wears such a helmet. The (light) weight of the helmet could be one technical reason, however, the choice of equipment mostly comes down to personal preferences.

This is also not the first time DK has used such a helmet. There have been instances where even his wicket-keeping helmet has been different from fellow keepers.

On multiple occasions in both international cricket and IPL, Karthik has been seen wearing a baseball-type face protector guard - which is permitted by the rules of cricket.

Not just Dinesh Karthik, even his former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate Rahul Tripathi (currently at Sunrisers Hyderabad), also wears a similar type of batting helmet.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara and former England batters James Taylor and Michael Carberry also used to wear such type of helmets back in the day.