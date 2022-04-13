IPL 2022: Players knocking at Team India doors

Here are some players who have impressed till now and could make a return to the Indian set-up.
Playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all good, but the dream to play for Team India remains constant. The IPL has given players a chance to showcase their talents and impress the selectors, forcing them to select them for the Indian cricket team.
Now with the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, the challenge will be to set the perfect team that could get the trophy home.
The tournament will be held in Australia from October 16 and Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma will be surely taking notes on the team that should fly Down Under for the ICC Tournament.
1. Dinesh Karthik
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is looking in solid form as he played two quickfire knocks. Against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Karthik scored 32 unbeaten runs off 14 balls while against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Karthik made 14 runs off 7 balls.
Against Rajasthan Royals (RR), he smashed 44 unbeaten runs off 23 and when it came to playing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he almost turned the match in RCB's favour as he scored 34 off just 14 balls.
2. Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav has made every critic love him. The Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner in the clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) picked up three wickets in his allotted four overs.
Against Gujarat Titans (GT) he took just one wicket, while against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) he scalped two wickets. The change came against his former team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he dismissed four crucial batters helping his side win.
3. Prithvi Shaw
Delhi Capitals' (DC) opening batter Prithvi Shaw has been in good touch with the bat as against Mumbai Indians (MI) he scored 38 runs off 24 balls. Against Gujarat Titans (GT) he only score 10 off 7, but against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) he went on a rampage scoring 61 off 34 balls.
Against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he made sure to keep his run machine on as he smacked 51 runs off 29 balls.
4. Rahul Chahar
Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Rahul Chahar is also making sure he is noticed by one and all. In the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he took a wicket, while against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he dismissed two.
While playing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Chahar took three important wickets and even scored 12 runs off 8 balls. Against Gujarat Titans (GT), he had one wicket to his name and remained 22 not out for 14 balls.
5. Shivam Dube
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube, despite his side's fortunes, is in good form. Against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 3 off 6 balls. However, things started to slowly changes as against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), 49 off 30 balls.
Against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he smashed 57 off 30 balls, while against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he was out for 3 off 5 balls. His game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was fantastic as he smashed 95 runs off 46 balls.
6. Shubman Gill
Young gun Shubman Gill from Gujarat Titans (GT) started off bad as he was out for a duck against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Things changed slowly as he smashed 84 runs off 46 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC).
Even against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he missed his century by four runs as he scored 96 off 59 balls. He saw a dip against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), as he scored just 7 off 9 balls, but he will surely make a comeback.
7. Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is having a dream IPL 2022 as in the first three matches, he claimed 8 wickets. Against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) he took two wickets while against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he scalped two as well.
While facing Punajb Kings (PBKS), Yadav took four wickets. Playing later against Mumbai Indians (MI), he got the one wicket and the same was against Delhi Capitals (DC).
8. Washington Sundar
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Washington Sundar has also been in good form as despite his side losing two bad games, they did bounce back.
Against Rajasthan Royals (RR), he scored 40 off 14 balls, while against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he scored 18 off 14 balls and took two wickets. Playing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw the side win the clash and Sundar take two wickets.
