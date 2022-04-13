IPL 2022: Players knocking at Team India doors

Here are some players who have impressed till now and could make a return to the Indian set-up.

Playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all good, but the dream to play for Team India remains constant. The IPL has given players a chance to showcase their talents and impress the selectors, forcing them to select them for the Indian cricket team.

Now with the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, the challenge will be to set the perfect team that could get the trophy home.

The tournament will be held in Australia from October 16 and Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma will be surely taking notes on the team that should fly Down Under for the ICC Tournament.

Here are some players who have impressed till now and could make a return to the Indian set-up.