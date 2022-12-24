Search icon
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player

IPL's new 'golden boy' Sam Curran is dating aspiring British actor Isabella and often posts pictures of the couple only.

  • Dec 24, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

Sam Curran has become cricket’s golden boy overnight after becoming the most expensive player in the history of IPL. His meteoric rise was fired by his Player of the Tournament performance where he led England to victory at the T20 World Cup 2022. His exploding popularity has brought other facets of the cricketer’s life in the news, including his stunning girlfriend Isabella Grace.

Sam Curran has been in a long-term relationship with Isabella Grace, also reported as Isabella Symonds Willmott. The couple has been in the limelight since at least September 2018. She was spotted supporting Curran in the IPL when he was playing for Punjab Kings in 2019. In fact, Curran was watching the auction with Isabella when he became the most expensive player. 

 

1. Who is Sam Curran’s partner Isabella Grace?

Who is Sam Curran's partner Isabella Grace?
Isabella is an aspiring theatre and screen actor based in London and Bristol, as per her professional website. Born in 1998, she is from Bath in Somerset. She graduated from the University of Exeter in 2019. She continued her screen training at Pinewood Studios.

2. An artist with many skills

An artist with many skills
Isabella’s bio says that she has experience in “contemporary, classical and musical theatre. Including singing, dance-physical theatre and improvisation.” She is also a writer, designer and artist.

3. Athletic like Curran

Athletic like Curran
Isabella also loves sports like her celebrity partner Sam Curran. She spent time horse riding and shooting in her childhood with a lot of outdoor time. Her interests include extreme snow-skiing, aerial silk/hoops and performance combat. She is also a highly skilled swimmer, water-skier and has a boating licence.

4. Sam-Isabella relationship

Sam-Isabella relationship
Sam Curran and Isabella have been dating for at least 3 years now and the couple appear to be going strong. Sam regularly posts heartfelt messages for his girlfriend online. The cricketer also has also shared pics from the couple’s holidays on Instagram.

5. Sam Curran in IPL

Sam Curran in IPL
Now IPL’s most expensive player, Sam Curran made his debut in 2019 after the Kings XI Punjab bought him for Rs 7.2 crore at the 2018 auction. In just his second match of the IPL, Curran made his mark with a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals.

6. From Punjab to CSK

From Punjab to CSK
From Punjab, Curran moved south to Chennai after being bought at the 2020 auction by Chennai Super Kings. CSK had to release him due to an injury but tried to get him back. However, Punjab Kings prevailed in the 2022 IPL auction with a historic bid of Rs 18.5 crore. Sam Curran will now go into IPL 2023 as the most expensive player in history.

READ | Preity Zinta, Sam Curran's 'Bhangra' video goes viral again after PBKS buy England star for Rs 18.50 crore; watch

Photos: Instagram/ SamCurran

