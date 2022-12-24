Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player

Sam Curran has become cricket’s golden boy overnight after becoming the most expensive player in the history of IPL. His meteoric rise was fired by his Player of the Tournament performance where he led England to victory at the T20 World Cup 2022. His exploding popularity has brought other facets of the cricketer’s life in the news, including his stunning girlfriend Isabella Grace.

Sam Curran has been in a long-term relationship with Isabella Grace, also reported as Isabella Symonds Willmott. The couple has been in the limelight since at least September 2018. She was spotted supporting Curran in the IPL when he was playing for Punjab Kings in 2019. In fact, Curran was watching the auction with Isabella when he became the most expensive player.