India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score in pictures- as it happens in IND vs SA match in World Cup 2019

In pictures: Score and updates from India vs South Africa match in ICC World Cup 2019.
IND vs SA, Live score and updates: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against India in a World Cup match at the Rose Bowl here Wednesday. Injury-ravaged South Africa brought spinner Tabraiz Shamsi into the playing XI, while playing two allrounders in Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo.
South Africa's pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, while Lungi Ngidi too is nursing a hamstring strain. South Africa has lost their opening two matches, while it is the first match of the World Cup for India.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.
1. India bowl first after South Africa win toss
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and invited India to bowl first. (Image: Twitter @ICC)
2. Jasprit Bumrah removes Hashim Amla
Indian pacers started well and did not allow South Africa to get easy runs. Jasprit Bumrah soon got the reward as Hashim Amla [6] edged it to Rohit Sharma in the second slip. It was the first World Cup wicket for Jasprit Bumrah. (Image: Reuters)
3. Quinton de Kock out early too
Jasprit Bumrah got his second wicket when Quinton de Kock (10) edged one to the third slip where Virat Kohli accepted it gleefully. It reduced South Africa to 24 for 2 in 5.5 overs. (Image: Reuters)
4. Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen add 54 runs
Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen tried to rebuild. They added 54 runs for the third wicket. (Image: Reuters)
5. Yuzvendra Chahal breaks the stand
Virat Kohli introduced his spinners and Yuzvendra Chahal got the wicket straightaway. He bowled Rassie van der Dussen (22) to give Indian their third success. (Image: Reuters)
6. Chahal sends back Faf du Plessis
Chahal then got the big wicket of Faf du Plessis (38). The leg-spinner went thorugh the gap between bat and pad. South Africa were reduced to 80 for 4 in 20 overs. (Image: Reuters)
7. Kuldeep Yadav joins the party
Kuldeep Yadav too joined the party as he trapped JP Duminy leg before wicket. The batsman went for a review but it was out. (Image: Reuters)