India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score in pictures- as it happens in IND vs SA match in World Cup 2019

In pictures: Score and updates from India vs South Africa match in ICC World Cup 2019.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jun 05, 2019, 04:34 PM IST

IND vs SA, Live score and updates: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against India in a World Cup match at the Rose Bowl here Wednesday. Injury-ravaged South Africa brought spinner Tabraiz Shamsi into the playing XI, while playing two allrounders in Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo.

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA: LIVE SCORECARD

South Africa's pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, while Lungi Ngidi too is nursing a hamstring strain.  South Africa has lost their opening two matches, while it is the first match of the World Cup for India.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah 

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi. 

1. India bowl first after South Africa win toss

India bowl first after South Africa win toss
1/7

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and invited India to bowl first. (Image: Twitter @ICC)

2. Jasprit Bumrah removes Hashim Amla

Jasprit Bumrah removes Hashim Amla
2/7

Indian pacers started well and did not allow South Africa to get easy runs. Jasprit Bumrah soon got the reward as Hashim Amla [6] edged it to Rohit Sharma in the second slip. It was the first World Cup wicket for Jasprit Bumrah. (Image: Reuters)

3. Quinton de Kock out early too

Quinton de Kock out early too
3/7

Jasprit Bumrah got his second wicket when Quinton de Kock (10) edged one to the third slip where Virat Kohli accepted it gleefully. It reduced South Africa to 24 for 2 in 5.5 overs. (Image: Reuters)

4. Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen add 54 runs

Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen add 54 runs
4/7

Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen tried to rebuild. They added 54 runs for the third wicket. (Image: Reuters)

5. Yuzvendra Chahal breaks the stand

Yuzvendra Chahal breaks the stand
5/7

Virat Kohli introduced his spinners and Yuzvendra Chahal got the wicket straightaway. He bowled Rassie van der Dussen (22) to give Indian their third success. (Image: Reuters)

6. Chahal sends back Faf du Plessis

Chahal sends back Faf du Plessis
6/7

Chahal then got the big wicket of Faf du Plessis (38). The leg-spinner went thorugh the gap between bat and pad. South Africa were reduced to 80 for 4 in 20 overs. (Image: Reuters)

7. Kuldeep Yadav joins the party

Kuldeep Yadav joins the party
7/7

Kuldeep Yadav too joined the party as he trapped JP Duminy leg before wicket. The batsman went for a review but it was out. (Image: Reuters)

