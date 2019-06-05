India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score in pictures- as it happens in IND vs SA match in World Cup 2019

IND vs SA, Live score and updates: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against India in a World Cup match at the Rose Bowl here Wednesday. Injury-ravaged South Africa brought spinner Tabraiz Shamsi into the playing XI, while playing two allrounders in Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo.

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA: LIVE SCORECARD

South Africa's pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, while Lungi Ngidi too is nursing a hamstring strain. South Africa has lost their opening two matches, while it is the first match of the World Cup for India.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.