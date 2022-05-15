Andrew Symonds (1975-2022): 5 controversies involving the Australian all-rounder that fans will never forget

Former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds has died after a single-car accident near Townsville in northeast Australia. He was one of Australia's most important players in the 2000s.

Symonds was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen, but he was also remembered for the infamous "monkeygate" scandal in 2008 and other controversies.