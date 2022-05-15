Search icon
Andrew Symonds (1975-2022): 5 controversies involving the Australian all-rounder that fans will never forget

Symonds was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen.

Former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds has died after a single-car accident near Townsville in northeast Australia. He was one of Australia's most important players in the 2000s.

Symonds was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen, but he was also remembered for the infamous "monkeygate" scandal in 2008 and other controversies.

1. Monkeygate incident

The Monkeygate incident happened in Australia in 2008. Symonds accused former India spinner Harbhajan Singh of calling him a "monkey" in the 2008 Test in Sydney. 

It became a major controversy in world cricket leading to Harbhajan facing a ban for one Test. This is one of the ugliest episodes involving the Indian cricket team as well.

2. Symonds and Michael Clarke

The duo fell apart after Clarke’s rise to vice-captaincy and the infamous episode when Symonds was sent home from an ODI series against Bangladesh in Darwin in 2008.

Symonds had preferred to go for fishing instead of attending a team meeting. Years later, in a podcast, Symonds revealed that the huge IPL money he received could have been the reason behind their changed relationship.

He was paid Rs 5.40 crore by the Deccan Chargers in 2008. 

3. Alcohol isssues

Symonds was dropped from the Australian team ahead of a tri-series game against Bangladesh in Cardiff in 2005. The decision came because he had consumed alcohol the previous evening. 

4. Cricket career

Though Symonds had several controversies during his career in the cricket world, his name comes among the world’s greatest all-rounders. 

Andrew Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20 matches for Australia. 

He scored 1462 runs in ODIs, 5088 runs in Tests and 337 runs in T20s. Andrew Symonds also played 39 IPL matches.

5. Thrown out of Twenty20 squad

In June 2009, Andrew Symonds was sent home from the Twenty20 World Cup after his third major breach of discipline while in the Australian team. 

His temperament consistently undermined his huge cricketing talent and had put a question mark over his international career.  

 

