India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's side will look to continue their winning run in Guwahati on January 10.

Led by Hardik Pandya, the young Indian side emerged victorious in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, clinching the series 2-1. Now, the return of star players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul for the upcoming three-match ODI series is sure to bolster the team's chances of success.

Shreyas Iyer was the top scorer for India in ODIs in 2022, amassing 724 runs in 15 innings with a century and six fifties to his name. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 688 runs in 2022, has been sidelined, and Shubman Gill has stepped up to the plate, scoring 638 runs in 12 matches with an impressive average of 70.88. With the addition of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the batting lineup, along with Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul in the middle order, India looks to be in a strong position to take the series.

In 2022, Mohammed Siraj was the top wicket-taker for Team India in bowling, claiming 24 scalps in 15 innings. The pace department will be spearheaded by Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, the spin department will be bolstered by the return of the dynamic duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, along with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka was the standout batsman, amassing 491 runs in 11 innings, including a century and four fifties. Charith Asalanka was also a consistent performer, scoring 426 runs in 10 innings, while Kusal Mendis notched up 388 runs in 11 innings, remaining unbeaten on three occasions.

Captain Dasun Shanaka was in excellent form in the T20I series and was his team's best batter. Chamika Karunratne can also provide a spark with the bat, while Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga can also contribute with the bat.

Right-arm leg-break bowler Jeffrey Vandersay was the top wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in ODIs in 2022, registering an impressive 14 wickets in just 7 matches. Wanindu Hasaranga, despite playing only 5 ODIs, still managed to pick up 10 wickets, while Karunaratne equaled that number in 8 innings.

Kasun Rajitha displayed excellent form in the T20I series, and the bowling attack, bolstered by Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, and Dunith Wellalage, looks formidable enough to conquer the sub-continental conditions.