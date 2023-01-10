CRICKET
India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's side will look to continue their winning run in Guwahati on January 10.
Led by Hardik Pandya, the young Indian side emerged victorious in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, clinching the series 2-1. Now, the return of star players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul for the upcoming three-match ODI series is sure to bolster the team's chances of success.
Shreyas Iyer was the top scorer for India in ODIs in 2022, amassing 724 runs in 15 innings with a century and six fifties to his name. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 688 runs in 2022, has been sidelined, and Shubman Gill has stepped up to the plate, scoring 638 runs in 12 matches with an impressive average of 70.88. With the addition of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the batting lineup, along with Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul in the middle order, India looks to be in a strong position to take the series.
In 2022, Mohammed Siraj was the top wicket-taker for Team India in bowling, claiming 24 scalps in 15 innings. The pace department will be spearheaded by Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Hardik Pandya.
Meanwhile, the spin department will be bolstered by the return of the dynamic duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, along with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.
For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka was the standout batsman, amassing 491 runs in 11 innings, including a century and four fifties. Charith Asalanka was also a consistent performer, scoring 426 runs in 10 innings, while Kusal Mendis notched up 388 runs in 11 innings, remaining unbeaten on three occasions.
Captain Dasun Shanaka was in excellent form in the T20I series and was his team's best batter. Chamika Karunratne can also provide a spark with the bat, while Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga can also contribute with the bat.
Right-arm leg-break bowler Jeffrey Vandersay was the top wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in ODIs in 2022, registering an impressive 14 wickets in just 7 matches. Wanindu Hasaranga, despite playing only 5 ODIs, still managed to pick up 10 wickets, while Karunaratne equaled that number in 8 innings.
Kasun Rajitha displayed excellent form in the T20I series, and the bowling attack, bolstered by Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, and Dunith Wellalage, looks formidable enough to conquer the sub-continental conditions.
Shanaka smacks Shami for a boundary to complete his well-deserved 2nd ODI century! But still very far from the target. Brilliant bowling by indian bowlers as they beat islanders by 67 runs
Sri Lanka 306/8 (50)
Dasun Shanaka- 108*(88)
Kasun Rajitha- 9*(19)
Last wicket- Chamika Karunaratne 14(21)
Shanaka is doing a lot of damage to the bowling attack here, but it's too late for Sri Lanka now, as the needed run-rate has risen past 20.
Sri Lanka 262/8 (45)
Dasun Shanaka- 69*(64)
Kasun Rajitha- 4*(13)
Last wicket- Chamika Karunaratne 14(21)
Axar Patel rejoins the attack, and Shanaka takes full advantage of the spinner, picking his line and smacking him for a FOUR on the third delivery. Three singles from the over bring the total to 7.
Sri Lanka 227/8 (41)
Dasun Shanaka- 36*(44)
Kasun Rajitha- 3*(9)
Last wicket- Chamika Karunaratne 14(21)
Karunaratne chips down the track and lifts a length delivery to find Rohit at mid-on. That was hit hard but was more of catching practice for the skipper.
Sri Lanka 207/8 (38)
Dasun Shanaka- 20*(34)
Kasun Rajitha- 1*(1)
Last wicket- Chamika Karunaratne 14(21)
Chahal to Karunaratne, two runs, flung up delivery, low on the pads, Karunaratne kneels and paddles the ball fine for a brace. Two more have been added to the tally.
Sri Lanka 198/7 (36)
Dasun Shanaka- 15*(28)
Chamika Karunaratne 11*(16)
Last wicket- Dunith Wellalage- 0(1)
Fuller ball by Umran, outside off, Wellalage looks to drive and gets an edge. The ball flew off the edge and Shubhman Gill at slip took it well.
Sri Lanka 188/7 (33)
Dasun Shanaka- 9*(22)
Chamika Karunaratne 8*(4)
Last wicket- Dunith Wellalage- 0(1)
Wanindu danced down the track, got under it and mistimed it. The ball went really high and Shreyas Iyer at long-on took an easy catch.
Sri Lanka 178/6 (32)
Dasun Shanaka- 9*(21)
Dunith Wellalage- 0*(0)
Last wicket- Wanindu Hasaranga- 16(7)
Nissanka, out Caught by Axar!! The batter attempted to pull, received a top-edge, and was caught at mid-wicket. Axar Patel took a backward step and made an easy grab.
Sri Lanka 161/5 (31)
Dasun Shanaka- 6*(10)
Wanindu Hasaranga- 0*(2)
Last wicket- Pathum Nissanka- 72(80)
Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the attack and continues to amaze with a three-run over to begin a new spell. Sri Lanka still requires 223 runs at a pace of 10.14.
Sri Lanka 151/4 (28)
Pathum Nissanka- 64*(74)
Dasun Shanaka- 6*(10)
Last wicket- Dhananjaya de Silva- 47(40)
Shami to Dhananjaya, caught by Rahul! He jabbed at a ball outside off and it edged to the keeper. The ball moved late, causing Dhananjaya to misjudge the shot and be dismissed. This was not the outcome Sri Lanka had hoped for.
Sri Lanka 137/4 (25)
Pathum Nissanka- 55*(65)
Dasun Shanaka- 1*(1)
Last wicket- Dhananjaya de Silva- 47(40)
The Sri Lankan team has reached 100 runs, and Pathum Nissanka has achieved his half-century in just 57 deliveries, a remarkable feat considering the current state of Sri Lanka's innings. Nissanka displayed his skill by using his feet against Chahal, hitting a few boundaries, with the most impressive shot being the slog sweep.
Sri Lanka 111/3 (21)
Dhananjaya de Silva- 28*(24)
Pathum Nissanka- 51*(58)
Dhananjaya de Silva appeared to have taken Sunil Gavaskar's advice to heart, as he used his feet to cream Axar for consecutive boundaries, indicating a shift in his batting strategy. To cap off the over, Dhananjaya sent another boundary to third man, resulting in a total of 12 runs from Axar's second over.
Sri Lanka 98/3 (20)
An immense inside edge off UltraEdge has forced the on-field decision to be overturned. It was a full-length delivery that cut back and stayed low. Nissanka attempted to defend it, but the ball ricocheted off his bat and onto his pads. Fortunately, Nissanka was able to successfully review the decision and remain at the crease.
Sri Lanka 50/2 (11)
Avishka Fernando out caught by Hardik Pandya! Fernando stands tall and attempts to play a shot over the line, but instead sends a leading edge towards mid-off. Hardik Pandya moves swiftly and takes a secure catch, leaving Avishka Fernando unable to make a significant contribution to the run chase.
Sri Lanka 19/1 (4)
Shami to Nissanka, FOUR! Just the kind of start Sri Lanka was hoping for. This delivery was short and wide outside off, and Nissanka dispatched it through cover-point for the second boundary of the over, providing a much-needed boost to the Sri Lankan innings.
Sri Lanka 8/0 (1)
Most ODI 100s in a country
20 Virat Kohli in India (99 inngs) *
20 Sachin Tendulkar in India (160)
14 Hashim Amla in South Africa (69)
14 Ricky Ponting in Australia (151)
Most ODI 100s vs a team
9 Virat Kohli vs WI
9 Virat Kohli vs SL *
9 Sachin Tendulkar vs Aus
8 Rohit Sharma vs Aus
8 Virat Kohli vs Aus
8 Sachin Tendulkar vs SL
India put on a spectacular batting display, with Virat Kohli smashing his 45th ODI century. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got the innings off to a flying start, putting on a 143-run opening stand off 118 deliveries. Kohli then took charge, forging a 40-run stand with Shreyas Iyer and a crucial 90-run stand off 70 balls with KL Rahul.
With brief partnerships with Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, Kohli reached his century as Sri Lanka were left chasing leather in Guwahati. India posted an imposing target of 373/7 in 50 overs, leaving the bowlers with the task of defending it.
IND 373/7 (50)
Mohammed Siraj- 2* (3)
Mohammad Shami- 3* (3)
Last wicket- Virat Kohli- 113 (87)
100 for Kohli, back-to-back in ODIs and it's his 45th - punches the air in delight, removes his helmet and gets a roushing applause from the Guwahati crowd.
IND 356/5 (47)
Virat Kohli- 108* (83)
Axar Patel- 8* (7)
Last wicket- Hardik Pandya- 14 (12)
With six overs remaining, Sri Lanka has to tighten the screws and improve its fielding. Kohli was dropped twice and will attempt to capitalize on the missed catches to complete his 45th ODI century.
IND 329/4 (44)
Virat Kohli- 90* (73)
Hardik Pandya- 14* (11)
Last wicket- KL Rahul- 39 (29)
KL has been bowled about the legs and is stunned, yet he must walk back to the pavilion. That's as unusual as it gets, but India loses another batter as he shifts gears.
IND 303/4 (41)
Virat Kohli- 79* (65)
Hardik Pandya- 0* (1)
Last wicket- KL Rahul- 39 (29)
Runs are still pouring in for India as Kohli gets a reprieve after Mendis drops a straightforward catch and Rahul capitalizes on the opportunity he has been given.
IND 287/3 (39)
Virat Kohli- 68* (58)
KL Rahul- 34* (25)
Last wicket- Shreyas Iyer- 28 (24)
Kohli celebrates his half-century in style, his 65th in ODIs, coming down the pitch, getting right to the pitch of the ball, bringing those magical wrists into play, and whizzing it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
IND 258/3 (36)
Virat Kohli- 52* (49)
KL Rahul- 21* (16)
Last wicket- Shreyas Iyer- 28 (24)
Madushanka bowls Rohit out! Madushanka strikes with his first ball, a good length delivery angling across the right-hander. Rohit's feet were rooted to the spot as he attempted a feeble poke, only to get a huge inside edge that sent the ball crashing into the off-stump.
IND 180/2 (24)
Virat Kohli- 24* (16)
Shreyas Iyer- 1* (1)
Last wicket- Rohit Sharma 83 (67)
Hasaranga sends one to Kohli, who elegantly flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary. Kohli read the length early, and with a quick rock back, he dispatched the ball with ease.
IND 173/1 (23)
Rohit Sharma- 83* (66)
Virat Kohli 18* (12)
Last wicket- Shubhman Gill- 70* (60)
Captain Dasun Shanaka strikes for Sri Lanka, and Shubman has to depart for a well-crafted 70. The youngster must be regretting his inability to convert it on a superb track. Virat Kohli strides out to a deafening roar of approval from the crowd.
IND 144/1 (20)
Rohit Sharma- 71* (57)
Virat Kohli 1* (2)
Last wicket- Shubhman Gill- 70 (60)
A loud appeal from Wellalage as the ball skids into the pads of Shubman Gill. The on-field decision is not-out, but Sri Lanka takes a review!
Reviews show that the ball has hit the pads first, but the impact on hitting is again based on the umpire's call. Gill survives as India saves its wicket for the second time, thanks to the umpire's call. Five singles from the over, and India breathes a sigh of relief.
IND 113/0 (17)
Rohit Sharma- 63* (53)
Shubhman Gill- 49* (49)
47th ODI fifty for ROHIT! He goes down on one knee and sweeps it through backward square leg to reach the milestone in style. He points his bat towards the heavens and celebrates his achievement with gusto.
IND 87/0 (13)
Rohit Sharma- 52* (42)
Shubhman Gill- 35* (36)
Hasaranga continues from the other end, delivering a ball to Rohit. The Sri Lankan team erupts in a huge cheer, appealing for LBW! The umpire gives the decision in favour of India, much to the disappointment of the Sri Lankan side.
IND 78/0 (11)
Rohit Sharma- 45* (37)
Shubhman Gill- 33* (29)
Karunaratne served up a short of a length delivery to Rohit, who responded with high elbows and a crunching drive through cover. He beat the fielder with nonchalance, moving into the 40s with a boundary.
IND 75/0 (10)
Rohit Sharma- 44* (33)
Shubhman Gill- 31* (27)
Rajitha to Rohit, SIX! Fifty up for INDIA! Fireworks light up the sky in Guwahati during the day as Rohit shimmies down the wicket and smashes a short ball over deep mid-wicket for his second six of the over. The Indian captain has once again displayed his remarkable batting prowess.
IND 59/0 (7)
Rohit Sharma- 34* (20)
Shubhman Gill- 25* (22)
Shubman Gill is responding to critics who questioned his selection over Ishan Kishan, who was dropped after scoring a magnificent double century. Gill demonstrated his skill with a hat-trick of boundaries, first guiding the ball through point with an open-faced bat, then splitting the point region, and finally capitalizing on a short and wide delivery.
IND 42/0 (6)
Rohit Sharma- 17* (14)
Shubhman Gill- 25* (22)
Gill sends Madushanka for third consecutive boundary! It was a short and wide delivery outside off, and Shubman Gill expertly cut it away through point for four more. It doesn't matter which angle the bowler comes from, Shubman Gill is ready to take him on!
IND 35/0 (4)
Rohit Sharma- 14* (13)
Shubhman Gill- 21* (11)
Shubhman Gill sends a shot of confidence to Madushanka with a four! Backing away from a length delivery outside off, Gill confidently rocks back in the crease and times his cut through point perfectly for his first boundary of the match.
IND 12/0 (2)
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Dasun Shanaka: We are going to bowl first, because of the dew at night. It was a good boost, the way we played in the T20Is.
Rohit Sharma: We are happy to bat first. We would have liked to bowl as well, it's a good challenge. The ground was flooded with dew yesterday. There will be times where we need to bowl under dew, we got to be ready for that with the World Cup around the corner. It's about doing the basics right, it's important to do things differently at times. We need to keep moving in the right direction. Had a great time playing an ODI last time, hope we'll have another memorable game today.
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
After missing the T20Is, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with KL Rahul, are set to make their return to the field for their first series of the year. Rohit had a difficult 2022 and will be looking to make a comeback in 2023. For Virat Kohli, 2022 marked the end of his over 1000 day century drought, and the former India skipper has been on a roll ever since.
KL Rahul, however, has been subject to heavy criticism from fans and experts alike due to his inconsistency. He will be looking to put an end to this in the upcoming series and prove his worth.
Time to shift focus to the ODIs #TeamIndia all in readiness for the #INDvSL ODI series opener @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/2NIR6tNU7t— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023
Jasprit Bumrah, who was expected to make a return in the series, was pulled out at the last moment, with Rohit Sharma confirming that the bowler was suffering from a stiff back. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not announce any replacement for the pacer, leaving the team with a void to fill. This unexpected development has left fans and experts alike wondering what the future holds for the star bowler.
'Bumrah has been working very hard at NCA on his rehab.'#TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status on the eve of the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka.#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/AWQqJTtHr0— BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2023
At the pre-match press conference, Team India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that the young wicketkeeper-batsman would be replaced by Shubman Gill for the upcoming match. Sharma expressed his confidence in Gill's ability to make an impact on the game, noting that the young player has been making strides in the sport and is ready to take on the challenge.
Welcome to the live coverage of the first One Day International between India and Sri Lanka, taking place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The match is set to begin at 1:30 pm, with the toss taking place at 1:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and action from the match!
