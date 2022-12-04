India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Kohli, Rohit, Shikhar out, IND in TROUBLE at 49/3 after 10.4 overs

The ODIs against Bangladesh will also mark the re-uniting of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli as the top three. Since the 2019 World Cup, the trio have featured in just 12 ODIs together.
READ: IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of Dhaka
It remains to be seen if the opening pair of Rohit and Dhawan will be able to give India an aggressive start in the first ten overs and whether Kohli can carry his sizzling T20I form into a format where he has been a master of acing chases.
The focus will also be on India`s middle-order, especially on who will bat at four, five and six. Rahul had established himself in the middle-order through stellar performances, and Shreyas Iyer has been consistently impressive in whatever opportunities he has got in absence of star-studded players in the format.
In terms of bowlers, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are the favourites for the spin combination. As far as fast-bowling is concerned, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, and Umran Malik are in the mix. It should be interesting to see what balance India opt for in the ODIs in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be without regular ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal due to a groin injury, and Taskin Ahmed, due to reoccurrence of a back injury. With an experienced opener and pacer gone, stand-in captain Litton Das will have to get the best out of the resources he has.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, and Umran Malik.
Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das (captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, and Shoriful Islam.
Ind vs Ban ODI live score: Shreyas Iyer joined by KL Rahul in the middle
After the veterans Rohit and Kohli were picked up by Shakib Al Hasan, Rahul joins in-form Shreyas in the middle. The batsmen are taking their time to settle down.
India: 56/3 Overs: 13
Ind vs Ban ODI match LIVE updates: Shakib now gets Kohli!
10.4 overs: Brilliant start from Shakib. First Rohit and now Kohli. The Indian batting ace plays a drive in the air and Bangladesh skipper makes no mistake at short extra cover.
India: 49/3 Overs: 11
IND vs BAN match LIVE score: Rohit Sharma departs for 27
10.2 overs: Rohit sharma is bowled. Shakib's delivery goes through the India skipper's defence. India lose second wicket.
Ind vs Ban LIVE: Kohli sweeps Mehidy for his first boundary
9.1 overs: Kohli sweeps in over the infield and four a four on the bound from the first ball of the over. Regular boundaries for India.
IND vs BAN score LIVE: Boundary for Rohit Sharma
8.4 overs: Lovely timing from the Indian skipper who cuts away Hasan for a four on the offside. Fourth four for Rohit with an elegant ball. Two dot balls follow.
India: 40/1 Overs: 9
India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live score: Sharma, Kohli in the middle
8 overs: India are 35 for the loss of Shikhar Dhawan. Skipper Rohit Sharma has made most of the runs, playing at 22 from 24. Kohli is just off the mark.
India 35/1 Overs: 8
Hasan Mahmud to Rohit, SIX, that's a poor ball. Releases all the pressure. Short of length delivery down leg, Rohit happily swivels and pulls easily over backward square leg
India - 30/1 Overs - 7
India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates: Dhawan BOWLED
Bngladesh draws first blood as Mehidi Hasan clean bowls Shikhar Dhawan. That was a pretty needless shot from Shikhar but he sccumb to the pressure. He tried to go for reverse sweep but the bowl hit his chest and went stright to the stumps.
Dhawan goes after scoing 7, Kohli comes at number 3
India - 23/1 Overs - 6
India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates: Skipper looking good
Rohit Sharma scores his second boundary oif the game. It was an absolute freebie from Mehidy Hasan and Sharma dispatched it for a boundary.
Bangladesh introduces spinner Mehidy Hasan in the 4th over and he starts tightly as he conceded just 1 run off his first over.
India - 13/0 Overs - 4
Shikhar Dhawan opens his account with a boundary over covers against Mustafizur Rahman. But the Bangladeshi bowler came good in the following deliveries and conceded just 1 more run in the over.
India - 12/0 Overs - 3
India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates: Hasan Mahmud comes in to bowl second over
Bangladeshi fast bowled Hasan Mahmud comes in to bowl fthe second over and Rohit Sharma welcomes him with a boundary, first of the Indian innings as well.
India 6.0 Overs - 2
Alright then, Indian opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have opened the innings together after a long time and Mustafizur Rahman starts off with a 'Maiden'over. Only one run conceded off a wide delivery
India - 1/0 Overs - 1
Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen
Speaking during the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, "To be honest I was not sure. The pitch seems to have some moisture, so we would have bowled first too. Some injures and few issues, we got four all-rounders playing. Washington, Shardul, Shabaz, Deepak Chahar. Kuldeep Sen is making his debut. Myself Shikhar and Virat up the order. KL Rahul will keep wickets. We hardly played many games in New Zealand, but we fought well. Some of the guys batted really well. World Cup is still far away, we don't want to look too far ahead. We want to focus on what we have in hand and play accordingly."
Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking at the toss he said, "We are going to bowl first. Looks like it could be sticky for the first ten overs, that's why we are bowling first. Three seamers and two spinners for us. We want to follow the process and play good cricket."
The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
The surface of the Shere Bangla National Stadium provides a neutral wicket, and both departments are anticipated to benefit from it once again. In the middle overs, spinners may be dominating.
On matchday, the temperature is forecast to be around 26°C, with 59% humidity and a wind speed of 10 km/hr. During the game, there is no possibility of rain.