IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of Dhaka

IND vs BAN, 1st ODI

Bangladesh is scheduled to host India for a three-match One-Day International series, which will be crucial for both teams as they prepare for the ODI World Cup in 2023. The senior batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will return for India, and the series' surprise additions are young batters Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar, who were chosen ahead of proven batsmen like Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill.

Jasprit Bumrah is out due to injury, while India was dealt another setback when Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the series. Spinners Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will be crucial with the bat further down the order. Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur will also have to fill large shoes in the absence of key players.

For the series, Bangladesh has brought in seasoned players such as Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah. Due to injury worries, skipper Tamim Iqbal will miss the series, while Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the opening ODI. Litton Das has been named captain for the One-Day International series.

Match Details

Date and Time: 4th December 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

IND vs BAN Live Streaming Details

What time will the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh begin?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST on December 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND vs BAN- Pitch Report

The surface of the Shere Bangla National Stadium provides a neutral wicket, and both departments are anticipated to benefit from it once again. In the middle overs, spinners may be dominating.

IND vs BAN- Weather Report

On matchday, the temperature is forecast to be around 26°C, with 59% humidity and a wind speed of 10 km/hr. During the game, there is no possibility of rain.

India vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

