LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: New Zealand opt to bat first, Chahal replaces Umran

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Lucknow

New Zealand got off to a flying start in the T20 series, trouncing India by 21 runs in the first T20I on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. With a 1-0 lead, the visitors will face off against the hosts again in the second T20I on Sunday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With both openers failing to provide a successful start, Team India may opt to bring in Prithvi Shaw to replace one of them. The top order's lack of performance was a major concern in the last game, and the hosts will be looking to rectify this issue.

Arshdeep Singh has been guilty of bowling a no-ball once again, and he must quickly eradicate this costly habit, as it has been detrimental to India in multiple matches.

The second T20I at Lucknow is a make-or-break match for Hardik Pandya and his teammates if they wish to remain in contention for the three-match series. The Indian squad will be determined to make a comeback, while Mitchell Santner and his cohorts will be aiming to clinch the series with a victory.

