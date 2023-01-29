LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: New Zealand opt to bat first, Chahal replaces Umran

New Zealand got off to a flying start in the T20 series, trouncing India by 21 runs in the first T20I on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. With a 1-0 lead, the visitors will face off against the hosts again in the second T20I on Sunday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
With both openers failing to provide a successful start, Team India may opt to bring in Prithvi Shaw to replace one of them. The top order's lack of performance was a major concern in the last game, and the hosts will be looking to rectify this issue.
Arshdeep Singh has been guilty of bowling a no-ball once again, and he must quickly eradicate this costly habit, as it has been detrimental to India in multiple matches.
The second T20I at Lucknow is a make-or-break match for Hardik Pandya and his teammates if they wish to remain in contention for the three-match series. The Indian squad will be determined to make a comeback, while Mitchell Santner and his cohorts will be aiming to clinch the series with a victory.
It is a no-brainer to have Prithvi Shaw open the innings for India in T20Is, based on his recent numbers. However, Ishan Kishan's impressive performances in the shortest format last year, and Shubman Gill's meteoric rise in ODI cricket over the past 12 months, have prompted the management to give these two youngsters a chance, sidelining Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Unfortunately, they have yet to make the most of the opportunity in the four T20I matches India has played in 2023.
Mitchell Santner: We are gonna have a bat. The stats say that it's challenging to chase. Had a tough ODI series, nice to bounce back. The key is to take wickets through the middle. Same team.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
Hardik Pandya: We were also thinking about batting first. It can't difficult than this in a bilateral series, looking forward to this game. We are going to make mistakes and we'll learn from them. It might turn. Umran misses out, Yuzi comes in.
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh will be under immense pressure to perform in the second T20I against New Zealand at Lucknow, as a loss for India could cost them the series. In the final over of the innings, Arshdeep conceded 27 runs, including a front-foot no-ball. This has been a recurring issue for him, and it is essential that he finds a way to address it and refine his run-up to ensure he bowls the ball accurately.
Despite the loss on Friday, there was a huge positive for India in Washington Sundar, who not only bowled a tidy four overs of spin to take two wickets but also emerged as India’s top scorer with a blistering 28-ball 50 batting at No. 6. With No.1-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav in scintillating form, India needed someone at the top of the order to step up and deliver some powerful hitting, given the expansive boundaries of the Ekana Stadium.
While the futures of Rohit Sharma, Rahul and Virat Kohli in this format remain uncertain, the clamor for Shaw's inclusion continues to grow louder, especially with Kishan and Gill struggling to secure their spots. With Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out of the series at the last minute, the management should find it easier to give Shaw a chance. Will it come on Sunday in Lucknow? If not, then it's fair to say that he may get his opportunity in the final game of the series if Kishan and Gill fail to make an impact once more in the second T20I.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Second T20 International between India and New Zealand, taking place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match is set to begin at 7 pm, with the toss taking place at 6:30 pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and action from the match!