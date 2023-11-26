India vs Australia 2nd T20I Highlights: India took a 2-0 lead in Trivandrum.

India secured a resounding victory over Australia, winning by a margin of 44 runs in the second T20I of the five-match series. The thrilling encounter took place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

In pursuit of a daunting target of 236 runs, Australia found themselves restricted to a mere 191 for nine within the stipulated 20 overs. The standout performers with the ball for India were Ravi Bishnoi, who claimed three wickets for 32 runs, and Prasidh Krishna, who also took three wickets for 41 runs.

Prior to this remarkable bowling display, India showcased their batting prowess, amassing a colossal total of 235 for 4 after being invited to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a pivotal role, contributing an impressive 58 runs off 43 deliveries, while Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 31 runs from just 9 balls.