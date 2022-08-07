World Champion Nikhat Zareen becomes CWG 2022 champion as she wins Gold in women's light flyweight category

Nikhat Zareen

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen made the nation proud yet again as he has now become the Commonwealth Games 2022 champion in the women's lightweight category.

She defeated Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul for a gold medal by unanimous decision (5:0). This is India's fourth gold of the day and the 17th overall in Birmingham. Not just that, India also leapfrogged New Zealand in the medal tally to the fourth position.

To reach the final, she had outclassed England's Stubley Alfia Savannah 5-0. "Mera kaam hai bas ring mein jaake mukke fekna aur desh ka naam roshan karna (My job is to land punches in the ring and make the country proud). I've to cool down and start again," Nikhat had told PTI.

To advance to the semis, Nikhat Zareen defeated Helen Jones of Wales in the quarter-finals with a unanimous verdict win (5:0).