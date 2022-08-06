Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya win Gold, Bronze for Pooja Gehlot in wrestling

This was a podium finish for India's Pooja Gehlot at her first Commonwealth Games as she secured a bronze medal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 12:05 AM IST

CWG 2022: Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya win Gold, Bronze for Pooja Gehlot in wrestling
Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins Gold in wrestling

After Indian wrestlers grabbed the limelight with three gold medals on Day 8, they will be eyeing more medals on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India has a total of 12 Gold medals of which six came from wrestling.

READ | IND W vs AUS W hockey semi-finals: After backlash due to controversial penalty shootout, FIH issues apology

The new day began with Pooja Gehlot, who was trailing Scotland's Letchidjio Christelle Lemofack 2-0 early in the bout of the Women's 50kg. However, she responded well with a takedown of her own to establish a 10-2 lead. This was a podium finish for India's Pooja Gehlot at her first Commonwealth Games as she secured a bronze medal.

CWG debutant and Olympic medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya made sure he stood up to everyone's expectations as he defeated Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria in the Men's 57kg freestyle final.

Indian ace Vinesh Phogat got India's 11th Gold medal in the Women's 53kg freestyle game against Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don. The 27-year-old Indian has been the most dominant so far at these Games.

The next game was between India vs Pakistan in a Wrestling Final. India's Naveen took on Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the Men's 74kg Final and made sure to dominate the opponent.

The Indian lad led the clash from the start and won the game 9-0. Just another Gold for India in the kitty.

Playing for the Bronze medal, Pooja Sihag in the women's 76 kg put on a fighting show against her Australian counterpart. She defeated Naomi de Bruine 11-0 (technical superiority) to win the bronze medal.

The last medal in wrestling came from Deepak Nehra who beat Tayab Raza of Pakistan 10-2 to win the bronze medal in the Men's 97kg freestyle. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for over 600 medical officer posts, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.