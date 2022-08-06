CWG 2022: Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya win Gold, Bronze for Pooja Gehlot in wrestling

After Indian wrestlers grabbed the limelight with three gold medals on Day 8, they will be eyeing more medals on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India has a total of 12 Gold medals of which six came from wrestling.
The new day began with Pooja Gehlot, who was trailing Scotland's Letchidjio Christelle Lemofack 2-0 early in the bout of the Women's 50kg. However, she responded well with a takedown of her own to establish a 10-2 lead. This was a podium finish for India's Pooja Gehlot at her first Commonwealth Games as she secured a bronze medal.
POOJA WINS BRONZE
U-23 World Championships Silver Medalist and debutant #PoojaGehlot (W-50kg) bags after defeating Scotland's Letchidjo by technical superiority (12-2)
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
CWG debutant and Olympic medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya made sure he stood up to everyone's expectations as he defeated Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria in the Men's 57kg freestyle final.
RAVI WINS GLD
3 time Asian Champion & #Tokyo2020 Olympics medalist @ravidahiya60 (M-57kg) has now conquered the #CommonwealthGames, winning GOLD on his debut
Brilliant Gutwrench & winning by technical superiority, that's stoic & determined RAVI for you
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
Indian ace Vinesh Phogat got India's 11th Gold medal in the Women's 53kg freestyle game against Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don. The 27-year-old Indian has been the most dominant so far at these Games.
GOLD HATTRICK FOR VINESH @Phogat_Vinesh has scripted history yet again, from being the st Indian woman to win GOLD at both CWG & Asian Games, to becoming the st Indian woman to bag 3 consecutive GOLDat #CommonwealthGames
GOLD by VICTORY BY FALL
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
The next game was between India vs Pakistan in a Wrestling Final. India's Naveen took on Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the Men's 74kg Final and made sure to dominate the opponent.
The Indian lad led the clash from the start and won the game 9-0. Just another Gold for India in the kitty.
th GOLD FOR
s Dhakad youth wrestler Naveen (M-74kg) defeats's Tahir by points (9-0) en route to winning GOLD on his debut at #CommonwealthGames
Amazing confidence & drive from Naveen to take s medal tally to at #B2022
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
Playing for the Bronze medal, Pooja Sihag in the women's 76 kg put on a fighting show against her Australian counterpart. She defeated Naomi de Bruine 11-0 (technical superiority) to win the bronze medal.
It's Raining Medals for at @birminghamcg22
Fantastic effort from 's #PoojaSihag (W-76kg) to clinch with utter dominance, defeating s De Bruine by technical superiority (11-0)
Well done Champ
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
The last medal in wrestling came from Deepak Nehra who beat Tayab Raza of Pakistan 10-2 to win the bronze medal in the Men's 97kg freestyle.