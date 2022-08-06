IND W vs AUS W hockey semi-finals: After backlash due to controversial penalty shootout, FIH issues apology

Controversy during India Women vs Australia Women semis in hockey

In an event that cost the Indian women a spot in the final of the Women's hockey game at the Commonwealth Games 2022, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has issued a statement.

The semi-final clash between India vs Australia women's hockey teams was rocked by controversy after the two sides drew 1-1 and enter the penalty shootout.

During the penalty strokes, Australia's Ambrosia Malone's first attempt was successfully saved by India goalkeeper Savita Punia.

However, just when India's first attempt was about to be taken by Lalremsiami, the referee told her to stop and said "the clock had not started" and signalled a retake for Australia. In the retake, Malone made sure there was no mistake and neither did Australia's next two shooters as they scored three goals.

As far as India is concerned, they, on the other hand, failed to convert any of their first three strokes and lost the semi-final 0-3 in the shootout.

Due to the confusion that took place because of a miscommunication between the referee and two other match officials, the Indian women's team suffered a defeat.

According to the rules, a match official on the sidelines raises his/her hand and then drops it to signal the beginning of the stopwatch. However, in Malone's case the official hadn't brought her hand down and the referee had already signalled the Australian to take her attempt.

The stopwatch did not start and this meant that the stroke could not have been counted. In multiple videos of the incident that has now gone viral, the official can also be heard yelling "stop, no no no" before Malone started. The stroke then had to be retaken as the official stopwatch did not start in the first place and India paid the price.

Now apologising for the miscommunication, FIH has assured that the incident will be reviewed. "The penalty shootout started mistakenly too early (the clock was not yet ready to operate), for which we apologise. This incident will be thoroughly reviewed by the FIH in order to avoid any similar issues in the future," the statement said.

Talking about the shootout, captain Savita said, "We're not using it as an excuse, but we are human".

Indian coach Jannekke Schopmann also spoke about the same and said, "I'm not using it as an excuse, but you know, your goalkeeper makes a save, that's an enormous boost for the team and you turn the decision around... the team was really upset about it. I'm sure their focus was lost a little bit after that, and that's not an excuse, just a simple fact".