CWG 2022: Squash ace Saurav Ghosal defeats England's James Willstrop to clinch Bronze

The Indian player had suffered a crushing defeat to New Zealand’s Paul Coll in the semifinals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

Saurav Ghosal

Ace India squash player Saurav Ghosal played with an aggressive approach in order to win the bronze medal against England’s James Willstrop at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. 

It had been a one-sided affair and Ghosal looked like a man on a mission as he won the games 11-6, 11,-1 and 11-4.

Ghosal, ranked world number 15, had suffered a crushing defeat to New Zealand’s Paul Coll in the semifinals. The World No 1 Kiwi made the Indian go down 9-11 4-11 and 1-11 in the game that lasted one hour and 23 minutes.

In the CWG, the 35-year will pair up with Dipika Pallikal in the mixed doubles event. The two had won the silver in Gold Coast.

In another squash game, Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Guyana's Mary Fung-A-Fat 3-0 in the Plate Final (non-medal match).

