CWG 2022 India schedule Day 9: Women's cricket team, Men's hockey team bid for gold

Indian Women's cricket team and Men's hockey team will play in the semis on Day 9

After a spectacular return of medals on Day 8, Indian athletes would hope that medals continue to rain on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games 2022 as well. Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik, Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal made the nation proud with their performances.

Having won 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals on Friday, India will hope that plenty more will follow on Saturday as well, with the likes of Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Ravi Kumar, Vinesh Phogat, and Pooja Gehlot all in action.

Currently, India sit pretty in fifth place in the Commonwealth Games 2022 standings with 26 medals, after overtaking Scotland and South Africa on Day 8.



Apart from them, the Women's cricket team face a stern challenge in the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 as they take on the England Women's side, while the Men's hockey team will face off against the South African hockey team in their respective semifinal.

Check out India's complete schedule on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

ATHLETICS AND PARA-ATHLETICS:

Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm

Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm

Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm

Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30PM

Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40 AM

BADMINTON:

Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu

Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth

BOXING:

Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3PM

Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30PM

Women's Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15PM

Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pm

Men's Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm

Super heavyweight (over 92kg): Sagar 1:30am

CRICKET

Women's T20 semifinal between India and England- 3:30pm

HOCKEY

Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa- 10:30pm

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pm

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm

Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm

Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1am

WRESTLING (starts at 3pm)

Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar

Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra

Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals:Pooja Sihag

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot

Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.

