CWG 2022 India schedule Day 9: Women's cricket team, Men's hockey team bid for gold

After a spectacular return of medals on Day 8, Indian athletes would hope that medals continue to rain on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games 2022 as well. Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik, Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal made the nation proud with their performances.
Having won 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals on Friday, India will hope that plenty more will follow on Saturday as well, with the likes of Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Ravi Kumar, Vinesh Phogat, and Pooja Gehlot all in action.
Currently, India sit pretty in fifth place in the Commonwealth Games 2022 standings with 26 medals, after overtaking Scotland and South Africa on Day 8.
Apart from them, the Women's cricket team face a stern challenge in the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 as they take on the England Women's side, while the Men's hockey team will face off against the South African hockey team in their respective semifinal.
Check out India's complete schedule on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022:
All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
ATHLETICS AND PARA-ATHLETICS:
Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm
Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm
Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm
Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm
Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30PM
Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40 AM
BADMINTON:
Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu
Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth
BOXING:
Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3PM
Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30PM
Women's Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15PM
Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pm
Men's Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm
Super heavyweight (over 92kg): Sagar 1:30am
CRICKET
Women's T20 semifinal between India and England- 3:30pm
HOCKEY
Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa- 10:30pm
TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS
Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pm
Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm
Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm
Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1am
WRESTLING (starts at 3pm)
Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar
Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra
Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals:Pooja Sihag
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat
Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot
Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat
Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.
