CWG 2022: IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction - Fantasy cricket tips for India Women vs England Women semifinal

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's cricket team face a stern challenge from England Women's cricket team in the semifinal-1 of Commonwealth Games 2022. After being beaten by Australia, the Indian eves gave a good account of themselves, by defeating Pakistan and Barbados.

England meanwhile remained unbeaten in their respective group in all three games and the hosts will be favourites coming into this clash.

Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone have been the best performers for the Three Lions, while Renuka Thakur and Smriti Mandhana have stood out for the Indian team.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side will guarantee themselves a silver medal at least, should they defeat England and progress to the final, with Australia and New Zealand set to fight it out in the second semifinal later in the day.

India Women vs England Women My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Shafali Verma (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Renuka Singh, Issy Wong

IND-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

IND-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday, August 6. The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and it will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.