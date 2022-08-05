Search icon
CWG 2022: Deepak Punia defeats his Pakistani counterpart in the 86kd category to clinch gold medal

Deepak Punia defeated his Pakistani counterpart to clinch India's 9th gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:03 AM IST

Deepak Punia

Indian grappler Deepak Punia won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 86kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated Pakistan`s Muhammad Inam at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday. Punia won the gold medal match 3-0. Punia bagged India`s third wrestling gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022. 

The Indian grappler took 2-0 lead in the first period and all the pressure was on the Punia`s opponent heading into the last three minutes. Punia was in good form in this match. In the final three minutes, he managed to hold his own and he kept his opponent at bay to walk away with the gold. 

The Pakistani wrestler struggled to find a way through Punia`s strong defense and went home without scoring a point. Earlier, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched a gold medal for India after winning the final against Canada`s Lachlan Mcneil in the men`s 65 kg.

Anshu Malik had to settle for the silver medal in the women`s 57kg freestyle wrestling after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria.

