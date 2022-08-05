Search icon
CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal and Shreeja Akula through to the semi-final of mixed team Table Tennis event

Sreeja Akula and her partner Achanta Sharath Kamal secured a place in the semifinal in the mixed doubles category.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal and Shreeja Akula through to the semi-final of mixed team Table Tennis event
Sharath Kamal and Shreeja Akula


Sreeja Akula and her partner Achanta Sharath Kamal secured a place in the semifinal in the mixed doubles category.

The Indian duo had to fight hard for their win but managed to beat Malaysia’s Leond Chee Fang and Ho Ying 5-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-5 in the Round of 16 clash before defeating England’s Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho 3 games to 2 to reach the semis. 

READ: CWG 2022: Anshu Malik loses to her Nigerian counterpart in the final, settles for the silver medal

Manika Batra and her mixed doubles partner Sathiyan  Gnanasekaran however failed to reach the semis. The duo who won the bronze in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, lost a close thriller, 3-2.

Interestingly, Manika Batra had lost 3-0 to Karen Lyne in the women's team quarters against Malaysia as well. Lyne's ability to play against Batra's rubber has proven to be a point of concern for the top paddler.

