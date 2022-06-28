Who was billionaire Pallonji Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in Tata Group

Billionaire Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, at his residence in Mumbai.

Mistry, whose SP Group is the largest shareholder in the Tata Group with 18.37 per cent holding, was 93.

Mistry was also known as the ‘phantom of Bombay house’ because of his reclusive nature. He was also among the top 10 richest people in India and due to his Irish citizenship, he was the richest Irish person.

Here is a look at the life of the business tycoon: