Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Orhan Awatramani can be often spotted by paparazzis while he is partying with Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood star kids.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 13, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood star kids are often spotted at parties with a guy who the paparazzis refer to as ‘Orry’. The young guy sporting luxury clothes from Balenciaga, Prada, Gucci and others is not a film star and most us may not even recognise him by his real name Orhan Awatramani. However, if you are an avid social media user or you try to stay updated with the Bollywood related news stories, you must have seen Orry or Orhan’s image with the new-gen actors. And not only just Bollywood celebrities, Orhan can also be seen hanging out with global stars including Kylie Jenner, Joe Jonas, Anne Hathaway and many others. His lifestyle can make anyone jealous and his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon SUV can also be easily recognised by paparazzis. Orhan Awatramani’s Instagram reveals that he has been a ‘star’ friend for quite a long time but he made it to the news when rumours about him dating Janhvi Kapoor went viral on the internet. Orry recently made it to the news when he was seen leaving a party with Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan. But who is Orhan Awatramani?

 

1. Orhan Awatramani attended college with Sara Ali Khan in the USA

1/5

Born in August 1999, Orhan Awatramani is son of Jorj and Shahnaz Awatramani. He was born in Mumbai but he pursued Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Design from New York. After that he went to Columbia University where he was a classmate of Sara Ali Khan.

 

2. Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor know Orry from childhood

2/5

When Janhvi Kapoor denied rumours of dating Orry, She revealed that both of them are childhood friends. As per reports, Orry, Janhvi, Nysa, and Khushi were part of the same friends circle in their childhood.

 

3. Orhan’s LinkedIn profile reveals his professional life

3/5

As per Orhan Awatramani’s LinkedIn profile, he started working as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited in 2017. But in an interview to Cosmopolitan India revealed that he is “a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer.” He is also associated with several luxury brands such as Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Amiri and others.

 

4. Orhan Awatramani has more than 2,51,000 followers on Instagram

4/5

Orhan Awatramani has over 2.5 lakh followers on Instagram and keeps his social media account up to date. He can be seen endorsing numerous brands and his images draw the attention of numerous Indian celebs.

 

5. Orhan celebrated his birthday at Kylie Jenner’s residence

5/5

In an interview, Orhan revealed that he once celebrated his birthday with Kylie Jenner at her residence. He said, “If you say one picture with a celebrity that grabbed people’s attention, then yeah, I went to Kylie Jenner’s house for my birthday and we put up a picture together, and that put me on the map.”

 

