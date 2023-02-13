Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood star kids are often spotted at parties with a guy who the paparazzis refer to as ‘Orry’. The young guy sporting luxury clothes from Balenciaga, Prada, Gucci and others is not a film star and most us may not even recognise him by his real name Orhan Awatramani. However, if you are an avid social media user or you try to stay updated with the Bollywood related news stories, you must have seen Orry or Orhan’s image with the new-gen actors. And not only just Bollywood celebrities, Orhan can also be seen hanging out with global stars including Kylie Jenner, Joe Jonas, Anne Hathaway and many others. His lifestyle can make anyone jealous and his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon SUV can also be easily recognised by paparazzis. Orhan Awatramani’s Instagram reveals that he has been a ‘star’ friend for quite a long time but he made it to the news when rumours about him dating Janhvi Kapoor went viral on the internet. Orry recently made it to the news when he was seen leaving a party with Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan. But who is Orhan Awatramani?