This Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupés costs Rs 11,06,68,15,956: 10 Photos of world's most expensive car

A 1955 Mercedes-Benz car has become the most expensive car ever sold at an auction. This is currently the world's most expensive car.
The 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe car is the rarest of vintage cars ever produced. It is so rare that only two cars were manufactured in 1955. The car was named after the chief engineer and designer of Mercedes, Rudolf Uhlenhaut. (Credit for photos: RM Sotheby's Facebook page)
The auction house RM Sotheby's, which describes itself as the world's leading collector car auction, has not revealed who bought the most prized and coveted car ever.
The winning bid was made by a British car collector and dealer, Simon Kidston, on behalf of an unnamed client. According to reports, Mercedes was not ready to part with the car. Kidston had to lobby real hard for 18 months to cajole the company into selling the car.
The auction took place at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. Only selected collectors and Mercedes-Benz customers were invited to attend.
The car was based on the company`s successful W 196 R Grand Prix car, which won two World Championships with driver Juan Manuel Fangio.
The 300 SLR had a larger, 3.0-liter engine and was able to reach 180 mph, making it one of the fastest road-legal cars at the time.
Mercedes-Benz owned both the 300 Mercedes SLR Uhlenhaut Coupés cars. It was a massive surprise for car collectors that the company got ready to sell the asset.
Now hold your breath for the price of the 300 Mercedes SLR Uhlenhaut Coupés. The auction house said the car's selling price makes it the most valuable car in the world and "within the top 10 most valuable items ever sold at auction in any category".
The company said the car was sold at €135,000,000, which translates into over Rs 1,100 crore.
Mercedes-Benz will donate the money to its foundation that will provide long-term educational and research scholarships in the areas of environmental science and decarbonisation for young people. The car broke the record by a wide margin of $95 million dollars.