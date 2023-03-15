Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore

According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, she has been recognised as the "youngest self-made woman entrepreneur" on the list.
Women are thriving as business owners in every industry, from large corporations to cutting-edge start-ups. One such example of a woman succeeding in business is Neha Narkhede. According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, she has been recognised as the "youngest self-made woman entrepreneur" on the list.
1. Who is Neha Narkhede?
According to Forbes, Indian-American Neha Narkhede has earlier been listed on lists such as The World's Top 50 Women in Tech (2018) and America's Self-Made Women (2022).
2. Neha Narkhede: Net worth
Neha, who was raised in Pune, completed her education at Georgia Tech, the University of Pune, and the Pune Institute of Computer Technology. Narkhede co-founded the global streaming technology Apache Kafka and has an estimated net worth of Rs 4,700 crore, ranking 336 on the Hurun India Rich List.
3. Confluent co-founder
She also co-founded the cloud computing company Confluent and formerly held the position of Chief Technical Officer there (CTO). She is presently a Palo Alto, California resident. Her LinkedIn profile states that she has been a free-lance digital entrepreneur, investor, and advisor since March 2020.
4. Neha Narkhede: Career
Prior to that, she held positions at Oracle and LinkedIn. Forbes reports that Narkhede and two colleagues left LinkedIn in 2014 to co-found Confluent, a company that helps companies manage enormous volumes of data using Apache Kafka. She joined the Confluent board in January 2020.
(Pic credit: Twitter)