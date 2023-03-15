Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore

Women are thriving as business owners in every industry, from large corporations to cutting-edge start-ups. One such example of a woman succeeding in business is Neha Narkhede. According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, she has been recognised as the "youngest self-made woman entrepreneur" on the list.