World Cup 2019: Ranveer Singh had a time of his life meeting Kohli, Sehwag, Tendulkar and Ganguly during IND v PAK match

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram page and shared a series of photos posing with iconic cricketers namely Brian Lara, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag.

On Sunday, it was not only a visual treat for cricket fans but also Bollywood in Manchester! Yes, we are talking about the iconic World Cup 2019 match held between India vs Pakistan. It was an amazing win for the Indian team and several Bollywood celebrities were there to witness this. Amongst them was Ranveer Singh, who is currently in London to shoot for '83. But for this match, the talented actor turned commentator as well.

During the match, Ranveer sported a handsome look wearing a blue shirt and red plaint pantsuit with a dark red trenchcoat. He teamed it up with a purple stole, suede shoes and a pair of golden tinted sunglasses. Ranveer also shared a video wherein he is seen cheering for India during the match. He wrote on Instagram, "COME ON INDIA, COME ON !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @starsportsindia @icc @cricketworldcup"

