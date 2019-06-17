World Cup 2019: Ranveer Singh had a time of his life meeting Kohli, Sehwag, Tendulkar and Ganguly during IND v PAK match

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram page and shared a series of photos posing with iconic cricketers namely Brian Lara, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag.
On Sunday, it was not only a visual treat for cricket fans but also Bollywood in Manchester! Yes, we are talking about the iconic World Cup 2019 match held between India vs Pakistan. It was an amazing win for the Indian team and several Bollywood celebrities were there to witness this. Amongst them was Ranveer Singh, who is currently in London to shoot for '83. But for this match, the talented actor turned commentator as well.
During the match, Ranveer sported a handsome look wearing a blue shirt and red plaint pantsuit with a dark red trenchcoat. He teamed it up with a purple stole, suede shoes and a pair of golden tinted sunglasses. Ranveer also shared a video wherein he is seen cheering for India during the match. He wrote on Instagram, "COME ON INDIA, COME ON !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @starsportsindia @icc @cricketworldcup"
Moreover, the actor posed with iconic cricketers namely Brian Lara, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag.
1. Brian Lara
Ranveer Singh posed with legendary West Indies player Brian Lara during India vs Pakistan match held on Sunday in Manchester. He shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, "Cricketing Royalty BRIAN CHARLES LARA @brianlaraofficial"
2. Harbhajan Singh
Ranveer was one of the commentators during the match and he had a lot of fun time with Harbhajan Singh as well. He shared a few photos with Bhajji and wrote, "THE TURBANATOR! #singhisking @harbhajan3"
3. Hardik Pandya
Young player Hardik Pandya is proving to be one of the best all-rounders during the tournament. Ranveer shared quirky selfies with him and wrote, "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. @hardikpandya93 ma boi #unstoppable"
4. KL Rahul
Another class player to be proved in this tournament is young KL Rahul. He is on his way to become the number one batsman soon and Ranveer can't agree more! He wrote on Instagram, "BIGGG DAWGGG!!! BOHT HARDDD!!! @rahulkl That’s how you step up and make a statement!(dat Technique doe ufffff)"
5. Sachin Tendulkar
When you meet God in London, how can you not pose with him?! Ranveer met Sachin Tendulkar during the match and were all smiles for the selfie. He captioned the post as, "MASTER BLASTER !!! @sachintendulkar"
6. Sourav Ganguly
Singh pouted and even had an intense discussion with Saurav Ganguly on the field. He captioned the photos by writing, "Prince of Calcutta! God of the off-side! Bengal Tiger! #SauravGanguly DADA AMI TOMAKE BHALOBASHI !"
7. Shikhar Dhawan
Though injured, Shikhar Dhawan made a point to cheer for his team during India vs Pakistan match. Ranveer had a candid conversation amidst that and captioned it, "A beacon of positive energy! A true exemplar of the champion mindset and gentlemanly conduct! Always invigorating to meet him! Saari duniya jise GABBAR ke naam se jaanti hai! @shikhardofficial wish you a speedy recovery, Shera!"
8. Virat Kohli
This was one of the most awaited moments when Ranveer met captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli post our win on Sunday. The actor was all praises for the skipper and wrote, "Ive been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. @virat.kohli"
9. Virender Sehwag
One of the best openers in the world, former cricketer Virender Sehwag was also in Manchester for the iconic match. Ranveer had a chance meeting up with him and shared the photo stating, "Arguably the most destructive batsman the world has ever seen! VIRU PAAJI DA JAVAAB NAHI! @virendersehwag"
