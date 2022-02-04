‘World Cancer Day 2022’: From Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood stars who battled the illness

Here are a few Bollywood stars that battled cancer like a boss.
Cancer has been a battle for Bollywood celebrities who have had to deal with self-and secondary pressures that come with being in showbiz.
While some succumbed to cancer, others rose to become heroes, inspiring us to stay on the battleground of life and triumph.
1. Sonali Bendre
Sonali Bendre had been diagnosed with metastatic cancer. Bendre, who has appeared in films such as 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Sarfarosh', and 'Kal Ho Na Ho', posted an emotional message on Twitter. She had treatment in New York.
2. Rishi Kapoor
In 2018, Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor, was diagnosed with leukaemia, a type of blood cancer. In 2019, he came home after receiving therapy in New York. He did, however, pass away on April 30, 2020.
3. Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan said in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer.
It was shocking information for fans. Irrfan stated, “It’s been quite some time now since I have been diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. This new name in my vocabulary, I got to know, was rare, and due to fewer study cases, and less information comparatively, the unpredictability of the treatment was more. I was part of a trial-and-error game.”
4. Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt was been diagnosed with lung cancer. Komal Nahta, a trade expert and insider in the film industry, confirmed the news.
5. Manisha Koirala
She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 42 and received treatment in New York.
6. Mumtaaz
She was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 54. She fought the sickness for 11 years, ensuring that it did not overtake her. She was also featured in UniGlobe Entertainment's '1 Minute' documentary about cancer survival.
7. Vinod Khanna
Vinod Khanna was undeniably one of the most attractive men in Indian cinema during the 1970s and 1980s. After being diagnosed with severe bladder cancer at the age of 70, he passed away.