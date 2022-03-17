Viral Photos of the Day: Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal arrives at salon, Rakul Preet Singh promotes 'Attack'

It has been an eventful Wednesday as many gorgeous ladies were spotted in the city.
From Kajal Agarwal, Vidya Balan, to Rakul Preet Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Wednesday's segment has turned out gorgeous. Let's have a look. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Rakul Preet Singh
The pretty Rakul Preet Singh was spotted kick-starting the promotions of her upcoming film 'Attack.'
2. Vidya Balan
Here comes the powerhouse of talent. Vidya Balan was in all smiles to promote her upcoming movie 'Jalsa.'
3. Kajal Aggarwal
This is the sweetest surprise of the day. It was so nice to see the 'Singham' actress Kajal Aggarwal. Mommy-to-be Kajal looked precious in white, and her smile added more charm to her look.
4. Akshay Kumar
The Khiladi Kumar is busy promoting his next masala entertainer 'Bachchhan Pandey.' The actor was spotted in Delhi with Kriti Sanon.
5. Parineeti Chopra
The 'Kill/Dill' actress was also spotted in the city, and she looked charming in an all-black outfit.
6. The Bachchans
We end the list with the Bachchans. Abhishek was spotted with Aishwarya and Aradhya at the airport.