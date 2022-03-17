Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal arrives at salon, Rakul Preet Singh promotes 'Attack'

It has been an eventful Wednesday as many gorgeous ladies were spotted in the city.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 16, 2022, 11:58 PM IST

From Kajal Agarwal, Vidya Balan, to Rakul Preet Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Wednesday's segment has turned out gorgeous. Let's have a look. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh
1/6

The pretty Rakul Preet Singh was spotted kick-starting the promotions of her upcoming film 'Attack.'

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan
2/6

Here comes the powerhouse of talent. Vidya Balan was in all smiles to promote her upcoming movie 'Jalsa.'

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal
3/6

This is the sweetest surprise of the day. It was so nice to see the 'Singham' actress Kajal Aggarwal. Mommy-to-be Kajal looked precious in white, and her smile added more charm to her look. 

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
4/6

The Khiladi Kumar is busy promoting his next masala entertainer 'Bachchhan Pandey.' The actor was spotted in Delhi with Kriti Sanon. 

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
5/6

The 'Kill/Dill' actress was also spotted in the city, and she looked charming in an all-black outfit. 

The Bachchans

The Bachchans
6/6

We end the list with the Bachchans. Abhishek was spotted with Aishwarya and Aradhya at the airport. 

