Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits

Gauahar Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, and Vidya Balan were looking beautiful while giving us major fashion goals.
Celebs in Indian never fail to impress us with their looks. On Wednesday, Gauahar Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, and Vidya Balan were looking beautiful while giving us major fashion goals.
Take a look:
1. Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde was spotted outside her gym in denim shorts and a white top, paired up with white shoes.
2. Huma Qureshi-Saleem Qureshi
Huma Qureshi was seen posing with her brother Saleem Qureshi on the trailer launch of Double XL.
3. Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha was seen posing in a yellow outfit, she was looking beautiful.
4. Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan burned with her sexy look at Lakme Fashion Week.
5. Sidharth Malhotra
Thank God star Sidharth Malhotra was looking handsome while promoting his film Thank God.
6. Vidya Balan
Bollywood star Vidya Balan was looking gorgeous in a black designer outfit.