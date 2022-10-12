Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits

Gauahar Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, and Vidya Balan were looking beautiful while giving us major fashion goals.

  DNA Web Team
  Oct 12, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

Celebs in Indian never fail to impress us with their looks. On Wednesday, Gauahar Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, and Vidya Balan were looking beautiful while giving us major fashion goals. 

Take a look:

1. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde
1/6

Pooja Hegde was spotted outside her gym in denim shorts and a white top, paired up with white shoes.

2. Huma Qureshi-Saleem Qureshi

Huma Qureshi-Saleem Qureshi
2/6

Huma Qureshi was seen posing with her brother Saleem Qureshi on the trailer launch of Double XL. 

3. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha
3/6

Sonakshi Sinha was seen posing in a yellow outfit, she was looking beautiful. 

4. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan
4/6

Gauahar Khan burned with her sexy look at Lakme Fashion Week.

 

5. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra
5/6

Thank God star Sidharth Malhotra was looking handsome while promoting his film Thank God. 

6. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan
6/6

Bollywood star Vidya Balan was looking gorgeous in a black designer outfit.

