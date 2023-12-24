Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Several Bollywood celebs on Saturday evening attended the Mumbai Police annual event Umang in Mumbai. Have a look at the viral photos.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, and multiple other Bollywood celebrities attended the Mumbai Police annual event Umang in Mumbai. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, who rocked 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, looked stylish as he donned a black suit over a white shirt with black shades.
2. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone, who will be seen next in Fighter, looked gorgeous in a blue high-neck saree. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair into a bun.
3. Salman Khan
Salman Khan, who will be celebrating his 58th birthday next week on December 27, looked dapper as he wore a dark blue suit over a dark blue shirt.
4. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt exuded boss-lady vibes as she donned a floral suit at the star-studded event. She kept her hair open and was seen flaunting her cute smile.
5. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol
Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who were recently seen in the blockbuster Animal, looked amazing as they posed together for the shutterbugs.
6. Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan, who will be next seen in Chandu Champion, looked handsome as he wore a dark blue suit over a green sweater.
7. Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, looked extremely beautiful as she wore a black saree with a high-neck blouse.