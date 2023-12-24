Search icon
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3072473
HomePhotos

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Several Bollywood celebs on Saturday evening attended the Mumbai Police annual event Umang in Mumbai. Have a look at the viral photos.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 24, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, and multiple other Bollywood celebrities attended the Mumbai Police annual event Umang in Mumbai. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

 

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
1/7

Shah Rukh Khan, who rocked 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, looked stylish as he donned a black suit over a white shirt with black shades.

 

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
2/7

Deepika Padukone, who will be seen next in Fighter, looked gorgeous in a blue high-neck saree. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair into a bun.

 

3. Salman Khan

Salman Khan
3/7

Salman Khan, who will be celebrating his 58th birthday next week on December 27, looked dapper as he wore a dark blue suit over a dark blue shirt.

 

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
4/7

Alia Bhatt exuded boss-lady vibes as she donned a floral suit at the star-studded event. She kept her hair open and was seen flaunting her cute smile.

 

5. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol
5/7

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who were recently seen in the blockbuster Animal, looked amazing as they posed together for the shutterbugs.

 

6. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
6/7

Kartik Aaryan, who will be next seen in Chandu Champion, looked handsome as he wore a dark blue suit over a green sweater.

7. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
7/7

Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, looked extremely beautiful as she wore a black saree with a high-neck blouse.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’
Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya
Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews