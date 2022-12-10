Search icon
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'

Sexy curves with sensuous gaze, there are multiple reasons why Monalisa

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Dec 10, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has been actively working in films, television, and even on OTT platforms. After making waves in Bhojpuri cinema, and leading hit TV series like Nazar, Monalisa is setting the temperature high on social media as well. Let's take a quick look at some of her hot photos that proves her to be the hottest celebrity on Indian television. 

1. Red hot Monalisa

Red hot Monalisa
1/6

Here is the first proof of Monalisa's hotness. We wonder if anyone else would look so seducing in a red saree. 

2. Monalisa and her backless blouse

Monalisa and her backless blouse
2/6

Monalisa is setting new fashion goals in sarees. Just check out how sensuous she looks in this blouse. 

3. Monalisa as the sexy black lady in bodycon

Monalisa as the sexy black lady in bodycon
3/6

Here's Monalisa looking sexy and happening in a black bodycon dress. 

4. Sexy baby Monalisa

Sexy baby Monalisa
4/6

Monalisa is looking like a seductive enchantress in a pink one-piece. Monalisa has done numerous item songs in Bollywood, and she has starred over 50 Bhojpuri movies. 

5. Monalisa setting pink on fire

Monalisa setting pink on fire
5/6

Have you ever imagined that pink can look so sexy? Here's Monalisa setting the temperature high in an attractive pink top. 

6. The bikini babe Monalisa

The bikini babe Monalisa
6/6

We end our list with a sizzling bikini avatar of Monalisa. On the work front, Monalisa was last seen in the reality show Smart Jodi with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. 

